Jonathan Majors found guilty of assaulting ex girlfriend, dropped by Marvel

Following a two-week trial, on December 18 2023, a Manhattan court jury found Majors guilty of of reckless assault in the third degree and also guilty of harassment of his ex girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. The presiding Judge, Judge Michael Gaffey set the sentencing date for Febuary 6 2024. Majors now faces up to a year in jail. He could also be sentenced to just probation.

According to The Associated Press, Marvel Studios and the Walt Disney Company dropped him hours after the verdict. The trial came up as as a result of a March incident between the actor and his ex-partner where she claimed that he attacked her in a car and left her in “excruciating” pain. She said that he hit her in the head, twisted her arm behind her back and squeezed her middle finger until it fractured. Majors have denied all her claims. During the trial, his lawyers said Jabbari was the one who attacked him.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

After the verdict was read, his lawyer Priya Chaudhry, said in a statement that he “still has faith in the process and looks forward to fully clearing his name." He said, "Mr. Majors is grateful to God, his family, his friends and his fans for their love and support during these harrowing months."

Majors has not spoken publicly since the verdict was read.

Prior to the court case, Majors was on the path to superstardom, securing deals and roles in big budget Hollywood productions. He first rose to prominence with The Last Black Man in San Francisco, and went on to star in Devotion, Lovecraft Country, The Harder They Fall and Da 5 Bloods. He also starred in Quantumania, and the movie Creed III which was released in 2023.