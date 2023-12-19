ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Jonathan Majors found guilty of assaulting ex girlfriend, dropped by Marvel

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He starred as Kang the Conqueror in the series Loki and the movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Marvel studios has cut ties with Johnathan Majors [Instagram/Johnathanmajors]
Marvel studios has cut ties with Johnathan Majors [Instagram/Johnathanmajors]

Recommended articles

Following a two-week trial, on December 18 2023, a Manhattan court jury found Majors guilty of of reckless assault in the third degree and also guilty of harassment of his ex girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. The presiding Judge, Judge Michael Gaffey set the sentencing date for Febuary 6 2024. Majors now faces up to a year in jail. He could also be sentenced to just probation.

According to The Associated Press, Marvel Studios and the Walt Disney Company dropped him hours after the verdict. The trial came up as as a result of a March incident between the actor and his ex-partner where she claimed that he attacked her in a car and left her in “excruciating” pain. She said that he hit her in the head, twisted her arm behind her back and squeezed her middle finger until it fractured. Majors have denied all her claims. During the trial, his lawyers said Jabbari was the one who attacked him.

During the trial, messages showing Majors asking Jabarri not to seek hospital treatment were put on disaplay
During the trial, messages showing Majors asking Jabarri not to seek hospital treatment were put on disaplay Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

After the verdict was read, his lawyer Priya Chaudhry, said in a statement that he “still has faith in the process and looks forward to fully clearing his name." He said, "Mr. Majors is grateful to God, his family, his friends and his fans for their love and support during these harrowing months."

Majors has not spoken publicly since the verdict was read.

Prior to the court case, Majors was on the path to superstardom, securing deals and roles in big budget Hollywood productions. He first rose to prominence with The Last Black Man in San Francisco, and went on to star in Devotion, Lovecraft Country, The Harder They Fall and Da 5 Bloods. He also starred in Quantumania, and the movie Creed III which was released in 2023.

He was also set to star in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, dated for release in May 2026. Now, it seems as though his career within the Marvel cinematic universe has hit a wall.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'A Sunday Affair' is Netflix's most-watched Nigerian film for H1 2023

'A Sunday Affair' is Netflix's most-watched Nigerian film for H1 2023

Asake, Rema among top 10 artists with the highest Spotify Gen Z listeners

Asake, Rema among top 10 artists with the highest Spotify Gen Z listeners

Jonathan Majors found guilty of assaulting ex girlfriend, dropped by Marvel

Jonathan Majors found guilty of assaulting ex girlfriend, dropped by Marvel

Celine Dion has lost control of some muscles due to Stiff -Person Syndrome

Celine Dion has lost control of some muscles due to Stiff -Person Syndrome

Highlights from week 1 at Entertainment Week Lagos 2.0

Highlights from week 1 at Entertainment Week Lagos 2.0

Funke Akindele's 'A Tribe Called Judah' off to record-breaking ₦122.7m box office start

Funke Akindele's 'A Tribe Called Judah' off to record-breaking ₦122.7m box office start

Davido shares visuals for 'Na Money' with Angelique Kidjo & The Cavemen

Davido shares visuals for 'Na Money' with Angelique Kidjo & The Cavemen

I was depressed and lost my property and kids – Emeka Ike recounts failed marriage

I was depressed and lost my property and kids – Emeka Ike recounts failed marriage

‘Breath of Life’ offers new perspectives on righteousness in Nollywood

‘Breath of Life’ offers new perspectives on righteousness in Nollywood

Pulse Sports

Hakimi deserves the award: Osimhen responds to internet troll disputing his CAF POTY

Hakimi deserves the award: Osimhen responds to internet troll disputing his CAF POTY

Onana equals David De Gea Premier League record after heroics against Liverpool

Onana equals David De Gea Premier League record after heroics against Liverpool

Real Madrid eye Victor Osimhen as Mbappe and Haaland alternative

Real Madrid eye Victor Osimhen as Mbappe and Haaland alternative

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Burna Boy X Stefflondon

Burna Boy sparks reconciliation rumor, gifts ex-lover Stefflondon luxurious car

Naira Marley attests that Iyabo Ojo's statements had repeatedly bee brought to his attention by people. [Instagram/NairaMarley]

Naira Marley accuses Iyabo Ojo of libel, demands ₦500 million for damages

Medical school became too overwhelming for Peruzzi so he dropped out [instagram/Peruzzi_Vibes]

Why I dropped out of medical school in my final year - Peruzzi

Celine Dion's condition is rare and currently has no cure [.Marc Piasecki/Getty Images]

Celine Dion has lost control of some muscles due to Stiff -Person Syndrome