Sonia Lareinaa wants everyone to know that she is doing well now and have moved passed the serious depression she went through a few years ago.

The model and mother of one made this known via her Instagram page on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. According to her, she has never felt so good about herself in a long time since recovering from depression.

"I fixed myself up so damn well! To think I suffered from a serious depression for years and to be at the place of love, light, and peace that I know today is magnificent. Nothing more priceless then a journey of awakening and light ⭐️❤️Here is a confession: in my entire life, I never felt this good, and I am very aware: it's just a beginning! #ARealLifeMagic #SoniaLaReinaa," she wrote.

It may interest you guys to know that this is not the first time Sonia Lareinaa will be talking about her past struggles with depression.

Recall that in 2018, the Colombian born model shared her depression story on social media.

Her previous depression story

The Colombian born model made this known on her Instagram stories on Thursday, August 2, 2018. She was answering questions from fans when she was asked to give a piece of advice on depression.

"I have been depressed for over a year now and I actually cure my own depression by myself. But wisdom I earned in the process was priceless. I became closer to my own self. O became my own superhero. It pushed me to read a lot and do my own researches that helped me understand that no one is in charge of their own comes through my head but me.

"Its all about thoughts. Depression is a bunch of ill sick thoughts that gives us a false idea of helplessness, numbness, and pain. We offer feed depression into existence by giving it too much attention in the process of self-pity. My life changed the moment I understood I was a warrior, not a damn victim. Today I'm actually grateful for the whole experience it helped me discover my own strengths and capabilities," she wrote.