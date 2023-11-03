I haven't been happy for days - Bella Shmurda mourns friend Mohbad

The aggrieved singer expressed his sadness on his Instagram story on the night of Thursday, November 2, 2023, stressing that he still does not know how to move on from his loss. Shmurda added that he has tried to find peace and has been unable to find his happiness.

His post read, “You told me to stop it. I have been trying. I just hope you’re okay where you are, cos I have not been happy for days. I have been drinking and going back and forth on how to move on."

When Mohbad died on September 12, 2023, he left his wife Wunmi and infant son Liam behind. In his next post, Shmurda vowed to take care of his child in his absence and make sure that he never forgets who his father is. The singer who announced that he welcomed a baby boy back in July 2023 promised to share his love between both babies.

In his words, “It’s sad Abiola Imole never got to know you. But be rest assured that I will tell your story. And I will definitely take care of our fruit. I’m passing all the love to our sons. Lol. Lowkey, I’m Bella and Sons Inc.”

