'I had my thyroid removed due to cancer scare'- Mercy Johnson reveals health condition

Johnson opened up about the phase on her show, 'Mercy’s Menu,' with Joke Silva.

Silva opened up about how she has been dealing with her husband, Olu Jacobs', health, and Johnson, in response, opened up about her cancer scare.

Johnson revealed that she and her husband had to face their new reality and everything that came with it head-on.

According to her, her last child was 6 months old when they found out about it, and during the surgery, she found out that she had to live on medication for the rest of her life.

She said "Odi and I have actually been here and I have never discussed it where we had, like uhm, a scare. I had a cancer scare in quote and I had like my thyroid removed. And it was like a journey for us because we had kids."

She added, "My last was six months at that time and then we kept on saying "okay, we have to understand that this is the new us, let's go get the surgery done." And then we got there, they said I was going to be on medication for the rest of my life and it was a reality that we had to sit down. You know, them giving me a timing and telling me you can't miss your medication. Once you wake up that day, that's the first thing. Telling me all of the side effects. So I'm reconciling with this you're saying, it's the truth. At the point you realize this is where we are, let's grow from here, let's live in this comfort zone."

Rapper Ikechukwu shares hopeful progress on health condition

Recently, Nigerian rapper Ikechukwu Onunaku also described how he survived a condition that left him bedridden and on the verge of paralysis.

The rapper explained that his right side was paralysed by acute sciatica and a herniated disc.

During a live interview with Daddy Freeze, the singer made the revelation that the condition rendered him bedridden and that he is currently using crutches.

Speaking in pidgin English, he narrated the situation to Freeze. "Baba I get herniated disc and acute sciatica and it paralyzed my whole right side, lumbar 4 and 5. A whole me can you imagine, na bed wen I don dey since," he said.