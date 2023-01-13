ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'I had my thyroid removed due to cancer scare'- Mercy Johnson reveals health condition

Babatunde Lawal

The condition has put her on medication for the rest of her life.

Mercy Johnson Okojie
Mercy Johnson Okojie

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson Okojie has opened up about her battle with cancer and the surgery she had to battle it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Johnson opened up about the phase on her show, 'Mercy’s Menu,' with Joke Silva.

Silva opened up about how she has been dealing with her husband, Olu Jacobs', health, and Johnson, in response, opened up about her cancer scare.

Johnson revealed that she and her husband had to face their new reality and everything that came with it head-on.

According to her, her last child was 6 months old when they found out about it, and during the surgery, she found out that she had to live on medication for the rest of her life.

She said "Odi and I have actually been here and I have never discussed it where we had, like uhm, a scare. I had a cancer scare in quote and I had like my thyroid removed. And it was like a journey for us because we had kids."

She added, "My last was six months at that time and then we kept on saying "okay, we have to understand that this is the new us, let's go get the surgery done." And then we got there, they said I was going to be on medication for the rest of my life and it was a reality that we had to sit down. You know, them giving me a timing and telling me you can't miss your medication. Once you wake up that day, that's the first thing. Telling me all of the side effects. So I'm reconciling with this you're saying, it's the truth. At the point you realize this is where we are, let's grow from here, let's live in this comfort zone."

Rapper Ikechukwu shares hopeful progress on health condition

Recently, Nigerian rapper Ikechukwu Onunaku also described how he survived a condition that left him bedridden and on the verge of paralysis.

The rapper explained that his right side was paralysed by acute sciatica and a herniated disc.

During a live interview with Daddy Freeze, the singer made the revelation that the condition rendered him bedridden and that he is currently using crutches.

Speaking in pidgin English, he narrated the situation to Freeze. "Baba I get herniated disc and acute sciatica and it paralyzed my whole right side, lumbar 4 and 5. A whole me can you imagine, na bed wen I don dey since," he said.

Sharing his progress, he posted a video of himself making efforts to get back on his feet with the help of crutches. In another video, he was seen exercising his body.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Africa’s biggest superstars storm Dakar for 8th AFRIMA In Senegal

Africa’s biggest superstars storm Dakar for 8th AFRIMA In Senegal

'I had my thyroid removed due to cancer scare'- Mercy Johnson reveals health condition

'I had my thyroid removed due to cancer scare'- Mercy Johnson reveals health condition

Icebeatchillz drops sizzling music video for single 'Superwoman'

Icebeatchillz drops sizzling music video for single 'Superwoman'

Rihanna releases official teaser trailer for first Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show

Rihanna releases official teaser trailer for first Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show

Capture the essence of 2023 with Spotify’s Playlist in a Bottle

Capture the essence of 2023 with Spotify’s Playlist in a Bottle

Joke Silva opens up on her husband, Olu Jacobs' health

Joke Silva opens up on her husband, Olu Jacobs' health

Omawunmi celebrates fifth wedding anniversary with her husband

Omawunmi celebrates fifth wedding anniversary with her husband

Empress Njamah: Nigerian actors call for arrest of actress' ex over leaked nude video

Empress Njamah: Nigerian actors call for arrest of actress' ex over leaked nude video

Espacio Dios returns with new single 'Collapse All Rules'

Espacio Dios returns with new single 'Collapse All Rules'

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

BBNaija Chichi gets dragged for claiming she's 23 [Kemi Filani]

BBNaija's Chichi gets dragged for claiming she's 23, trolls dig out old photos

Alex Ekubo and Fancy Acholonu

Fancy speaks again, says Alexx told her to sleep with other men

Zinoleesky

Zinoleesky explains breakup with Naira Marley's sister, gives his spec

Bimbo Ademoye reveals that her dad took her to her first movie audition.

'I used to think nobody wanted to be around me' - Bimbo Ademoye opens up on deep, personal issues