I don't understand the constant bullying of Toyin Abraham - BBNaija's Tacha

The controversial reality TV star took to her X account on July 10, 2024, and posted a video questioning the backlash against Abraham for supporting the All Progressive Party and their presidential candidate, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

She began, "Personally, I don't understand the constant bullying of someone for picking their candidate of choice. The same way you have picked your choice of candidate, everybody has the right to pick their choice of candidate. The same way you saw qualities in your candidate is the same way that other people saw them."

Tacha expressed frustration over what she deemed unfair criticism based on Abraham's political preferences. She also addressed the backlash Abraham faced for reportedly using the police to pick up a troll, which the actress had already refuted and clarified that she simply wrote a petition.

"I really don't understand the constant, steady bullying based on the candidate she chose to support. Let's not act naive... If you write a petition to the police and the person that you've written the petition against refuses to honour the police invitation, they will pick him up. This has nothing to do with whether Toyin Abraham is a public figure or not, or if you're just a regular citizen," Tacha explained.

She added, "You people are the same people who dragged the Nigerian police for not taking Mohbad's petition seriously; now they are taking it seriously and you are saying that they are using the Nigerian police."

Addressing the broader impact of Abraham's support, Tacha questioned whether the actress's involvement in last year's election significantly influenced its outcome.