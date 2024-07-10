ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I don't understand the constant bullying of Toyin Abraham - BBNaija's Tacha

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She stresses that Toyin Abraham has the right to pick her candidate of choice, like everyone else.

Reality TV star Tacha [Instagram/symply_tacha]
Reality TV star Tacha [Instagram/symply_tacha]

Recommended articles

The controversial reality TV star took to her X account on July 10, 2024, and posted a video questioning the backlash against Abraham for supporting the All Progressive Party and their presidential candidate, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

She began, "Personally, I don't understand the constant bullying of someone for picking their candidate of choice. The same way you have picked your choice of candidate, everybody has the right to pick their choice of candidate. The same way you saw qualities in your candidate is the same way that other people saw them."

Tacha expressed frustration over what she deemed unfair criticism based on Abraham's political preferences. She also addressed the backlash Abraham faced for reportedly using the police to pick up a troll, which the actress had already refuted and clarified that she simply wrote a petition.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I really don't understand the constant, steady bullying based on the candidate she chose to support. Let's not act naive... If you write a petition to the police and the person that you've written the petition against refuses to honour the police invitation, they will pick him up. This has nothing to do with whether Toyin Abraham is a public figure or not, or if you're just a regular citizen," Tacha explained.

She added, "You people are the same people who dragged the Nigerian police for not taking Mohbad's petition seriously; now they are taking it seriously and you are saying that they are using the Nigerian police."

Addressing the broader impact of Abraham's support, Tacha questioned whether the actress's involvement in last year's election significantly influenced its outcome.

"Now with everyone dragging Toyin Abraham, I want to know what her impact was on last year's election. Would our president still be our president without Toyin Abraham? Yes!!" she stated.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ex-BBN Housemate Frodd signs as brand ambassador for Sugardaddy Nigeria

Ex-BBN Housemate Frodd signs as brand ambassador for Sugardaddy Nigeria

Celebrities are humans like you - Nollywood actor Saidi Balogun

Celebrities are humans like you - Nollywood actor Saidi Balogun

Ayra Starr & Tems lead Afrobeats biggest cross-over songs in the first half of 2024

Ayra Starr & Tems lead Afrobeats biggest cross-over songs in the first half of 2024

Mo Abudu's 'Oloture: The Journey' makes Netflix's top 10 chart with 1.7 million views

Mo Abudu's 'Oloture: The Journey' makes Netflix's top 10 chart with 1.7 million views

I don't understand the constant bullying of Toyin Abraham - BBNaija's Tacha

I don't understand the constant bullying of Toyin Abraham - BBNaija's Tacha

Simi's rolls back the years on 'Lost & Found' [Review]

Simi's rolls back the years on 'Lost & Found' [Review]

Asake, Fireboy, Wizkid, and other stars set to drop projects in second half of 2024

Asake, Fireboy, Wizkid, and other stars set to drop projects in second half of 2024

Guguru Studios gets ₦135 million to co-produce musical on illegal mining in Ghana

Guguru Studios gets ₦135 million to co-produce musical on illegal mining in Ghana

Toyin Abraham says she did not illegally detain anyone, she wants to die

Toyin Abraham says she did not illegally detain anyone, she wants to die

Pulse Sports

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Osimhen, Calafiori in, Nketiah out: Arsenal's dream transfer window to challenge Man City

Osimhen, Calafiori in, Nketiah out: Arsenal's dream transfer window to challenge Man City

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kate Henshaw [Instagram/k8tehenshaw]

Kate Henshaw explains why she spoke on Davido during previous interview

Singer Simi [Instagram/Symplysimi]

Simi 'apologises' after being called out for wearing a swimsuit to the pool

Singer Simi

Simi finds it beautiful when men cry and are vulnerable

Reality TV star Tacha [Instagram/SymplyTacha]

'BBNaija' star Tacha shares her crypto trading success story