Don’t use friends in government to illegally detain citizens - Mr Macaroni

The activist took to X in the late hours of July 9, 2024, and emphasised the importance of going through the justice system instead of taking laws into one's hands.

He wrote, "If anyone insults you or defames your character, go to court and seek justice. APC trolls insult me and tell so many lies against my person. I have never for once used the police to illegally arrest or detain anyone and Never will I. There is serious danger in using the police to illegally detain citizens."

Mr Macaroni also warned about the consequences of supporting such misuse of power while clarifying that he does not support online bullying.

"I hope those of you supporting this abuse of power won’t cry foul when you or your loved ones are the victims. To be clear, this is not to support online bullying and harassment. I strongly condemn it and believe that those involved should be made to face the consequences of their actions."

"I am a victim myself and I know how mentally damaging it is. But go to court and seek justice like the rest of us do. Don’t use your friends in government to illegally detain citizens. It may favour you now, but think about tomorrow when you no longer have that power or the closeness to that power. It might not be you, it might be someone you care about. What will become of us if everyone takes the law into their own hands?"

His posts came after reports on social media claimed that actress Toyin Abraham allegedly used the police to arrest a man and his mother for defaming her on X. The actress promptly faced backlash from X users for allegedly using her friends in power to detain the man, and she responded to some users but eventually deleted her comments.

Mr Macaroni's post raked up scores of reactions from his fans and fellow X users, speaking on the trending situation. A fan said to him, "Toyin Abraham dan go use police arrest person because of a mere tweet. Isn’t that the height of oppression?"

