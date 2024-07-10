ADVERTISEMENT
Toyin Abraham says she did not illegally detain anyone, she wants to die

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She says she won't take it easy on any person who defames or bullies her.

Toyin Abraham says she is ready to die [Instagram/toyinabraham]
Toyin Abraham says she is ready to die [Instagram/toyinabraham]

The actress addressed the fast-spreading claims during an Instagram live session on July 10, 2024, stressing that, contrary to the rumours, she did not arrest anyone's mother.

She began, "I said I wasn't going to say anything anymore, but there are some things that you can't accuse me wrongly of and expect me not to say something. I would not arrest anybody's mum because I have a mother as well. I never arrested anyone's mother. I have not committed any crime and I have only exercised my democratic rights, and they keep bullying me."

Expressing deep frustration with the backlash she received online, Abraham expressed extreme distress and asserted her readiness to die and take those who defame or bully her along.

"I came online on social media to beg everybody to leave me the hell alone. As I am, I want to die. I am ready to die, but before I die, a lot of you bullies will die with me. You bullies have pushed me to the wall and I have gone insane. Now I want to die; I wish to die; I did not commit any crimes; I came out to beg you guys and tell you that I did not collect any money from anybody," she continued.

Addressing the recent claims circulating on social media, the movie producer stressed that she did not have anybody arrested but she simply petitioned the social media users who defamed her.

She explained, "I've had it up to here because you people cursed my child, but I did not arrest anybody's mother. I simply wrote a petition, and they said I should go to the cybercrime department, which I did, and I wrote a petition there. The only reason I didn't put Anthony was because he didn't defame me; he only insulted me and I insulted him too. The truth would come out soon."

"These people were paid to ruin my career and ruin my life, but I have not committed any crimes so I'm not scared. I am ready to die but before I die I will make sure that I won't take it easy on everybody who bullied me and defamed me," she cried.

It is worthy of note that Toyin Abraham has repeatedly faced criticism and backlash across social media since publicly announcing her support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. She has since come out to warn people against insulting and cursing her and her children.

Recall that in June 2024, she cried out to the public to stop cursing her children: "If you want to curse me, curse me. Tell me, I will die. Kill me. Do whatever you want to do to me. Those children did not even do anything. Enough is enough. I won't take it again," she said.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

