Call me ex-man, not ex-convict - Bobrisky sets the record straight after prison return

The controversial Instagram celebrity said this, as he opened up on his experience at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre in Lagos.

Recall that Bobrisky bagged a six-month prison sentence without the option of a fine following his conviction by Justice Abimbola Awogboro of a Lagos Federal High Court for abusing the naira.

He was sentenced on Friday, April 12, 2024, after prosecution by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and gained freedom on Monday, August 5 after serving his time.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an interview on the ‘Curiosity Made Me Ask’ podcast aired on Saturday, the self-styled Mummy of Lagos described his prison experience as a vacation because he needed the time to rest.

“Who is an ex-convict? You brought me to come and embarrass me or what? I am not an ex-convict because I cannot be convicted for spraying money. So, I am not an ex-convict. I will not accept that. But if you say ex-man, I can say yes. Because I was once a man way back, I cannot even remember.

“You said it is an excursion. To me, I see it as a vacation. Vacation to go and rest. I have been working so hard. So their decision was okay for me. They decided to break me, but sadly, nothing happened to the mummy of Lagos,” Bobrisky said.

Bobrisky [Instagram/Bobrisky222] Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Bobrisky says prison was intended to break him

The crossdresser claimed that he was sentenced to prison by people whose intention was to break him, stressing that his incarceration played out like a movie.

However, he rejected the tag of an ex-convict, stating that he would rather spray dollars and not naira at events in future.

“These people wanted to break me. Everything happened to me like a movie. Spraying of money? It is my money. I did not owe anybody money. I did not steal. I did not kidnap. And I was sentenced to where we have kidnappers, robbers.

“I am still going to spray money, but I will only spray dollars, not naira,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bobrisky explained why he pleaded guilty, which led to his conviction, noting that he did so because he was the one in the video evidence presented.

He said, “If I had told the judge I was not guilty, she would give me bail, and I would go to my house. I told the judge I was guilty because I was the one showing on the video.

“I believed that when I told the judge the truth, whether my lord was a man or a woman, I did not care. It now depends on my lord to decide whether I would be given the option of fine, community service or anything. But my lord chose to sentence Bobrisky to prison.”

Pulse Nigeria

Bobrisky didn't get a VIP section in prison

ADVERTISEMENT

Contrary to speculations that the controversial celebrity was kept in the Very Important Person section, Bobrisky further revealed that he was locked in the male section of the correctional centre, where he was treated specially by fellow inmates.

“I was at the male correctional centre, and I loved it. If they had given me the female correctional centre, I would not have fun. I would not enjoy myself”.

“While at the male correctional centre, I was the only different person. So people were friendly to me. They were showing me care. They were giving me stuff. If I had stayed in the female, who would have shown me care and bought me food?