Bobrisky finally free after 4 months in prison for spraying naira notes

A new video posted on Instagram by Bobrisky's friend, Abiodun Folashade Tokunbo, on August 5, 2024, confirmed the reports that the socialite had been released.

Her caption read, "Finally, O.U.TTTTT... BOBRISKYYYY fine die," and Bobrisky commented on the post, saying, "I love you."

Bobrisky was arrested on April 4, 2024, and the news was confirmed by the EFCC in a statement on their Instagram page, saying that the 31-year-old was arrested after they received a report of the socialite spraying and flaunting wads of new naira notes at the premiere of the film Beasts of Two Worlds on March 24, 2024.

Okuneye was charged by the EFCC on four counts bordering on naira abuse and he pleaded guilty before Justice A.O. Awogboro of the Federal High Court, Lagos.

Awogboro then sentenced Okuneye to six months of imprisonment without the option of a fine on Friday, April 12, 2024. However, his counsel, Bimbo Kusanu, filed a notice of appeal, praying the Court of Appeal to set aside the maximum sentence and asking the court to replace the sentence with an option of ₦50,000 fine on each of the counts.

The counsel stated in the notice of appeal that the trial court imposed the maximum sentence on the appellant, who had no previous criminal record of conviction. He also stated that there were options to impose a lesser sentence by the provisions of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA).