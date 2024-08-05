Don’t spray money - Bobrisky says after release from prison

Speaking during a quick interview with Goldmyne Vibes after his release, Bobrisky stressed that people could end up in prison for non-violent crimes.

"Don’t spray money, unless you’ll be a landlord inside Kirikiri. It’s not just about killing or any criminal activity, something light like this can take you there. I’m only focusing on my friends who were there for me, and I’m grateful. I’m not thinking about any other person," said Bobrisky.

The popular socialite was released on Monday, August 5, 2024, after spending four months in prison.

Recall that Bobrisky was arrested on April 4, 2024, and the news was confirmed by the EFCC in a statement on their Instagram page, saying that the 31-year-old was arrested after they received a report of the socialite spraying and flaunting wads of new naira notes at the premiere of the film Beasts of Two Worlds on March 24, 2024.

Okuneye was charged by the EFCC on four counts bordering on naira abuse and he pleaded guilty before Justice A.O. Awogboro of the Federal High Court, Lagos.

Pulse Nigeria

Awogboro then sentenced Okuneye to six months of imprisonment without the option of a fine on Friday, April 12, 2024. However, his counsel, Bimbo Kusanu, filed a notice of appeal, praying the Court of Appeal to set aside the maximum sentence and asking the court to replace the sentence with an option of ₦50,000 fine on each of the counts.

