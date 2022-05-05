Did Rihanna and A$AP Rocky get married?

The Barbadian singer who was dressed in a red veil said yes to the soon-to-be dad.

Towards the end of the video, a group of people can be seen throwing flower petals at the couple, which is reminiscent of when newlyweds walk down the aisle after getting married.

It is not clear if the couple actually got married or if it was just part of the music video.

According to PageSix, the video was filmed nearly a year ago.

The 32-year-old rapper made this known during an interview with GQ.

He was asked about his relationship with the Barbados-born music star and he said "The love of my life, my lady."

Rihanna and Asap Rocky Pulse Ghana

There had been speculations about their relationship after Rihanna's split from her boyfriend of three years, billionaire Hassan Jameel, in January 2020.

The two were later spotted vacationing in Barbados, Rihanna's home country during Christmas in 2020.