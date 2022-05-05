RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Did Rihanna and A$AP Rocky get married?

Odion Okonofua
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky [Instagram/RihannaBeauties]
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky [Instagram/RihannaBeauties]

The video which was released on Thursday, May 5, 2022, had Rocky proposing to the music star with a grill that says, “Marry me?”

The Barbadian singer who was dressed in a red veil said yes to the soon-to-be dad.

Towards the end of the video, a group of people can be seen throwing flower petals at the couple, which is reminiscent of when newlyweds walk down the aisle after getting married.

It is not clear if the couple actually got married or if it was just part of the music video.

According to PageSix, the video was filmed nearly a year ago.

A$AP Rocky confirmed that they were dating in 2021.

The 32-year-old rapper made this known during an interview with GQ.

He was asked about his relationship with the Barbados-born music star and he said "The love of my life, my lady."

Rihanna and Asap Rocky
Rihanna and Asap Rocky Pulse Ghana

There had been speculations about their relationship after Rihanna's split from her boyfriend of three years, billionaire Hassan Jameel, in January 2020.

The two were later spotted vacationing in Barbados, Rihanna's home country during Christmas in 2020.

In 2022, Rihanna announced that she was expecting their first child together.

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

