Rapper ASAP Rocky confirms dating Rihanna, says she's the love of his life

The 32-year-old rapper made this known during an interview with GQ.

He was asked about his relationship with the Barbados-born music star and he said "The love of my life, my lady."

When asked what it felt like to be in a relationship, ASAP Rocky responded without hesitation;

"So much better. So much better when you got the One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She's the One.”

There had been speculations about their relationship after Rihanna's split from her boyfriend of three years, billionaire Hassan Jameel, in January 2020.

The two were later spotted vacationing in Barbados, Rihanna's home country during Christmas in 2020.

Pulse Nigeria

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna have been friends for a while now.

The rapper served as an opening act for the U.S. dates of her Diamonds World Tour in 2013.