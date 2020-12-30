Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been spotted on a romantic getaway in Barbados.

The new celebrity couple who recently started dating visited Rihanna's home country where they spent Christmas.

According to TMZ, the holiday has been action-packed -- boat trips, dinner dates, and plenty of time with friends.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's relationship made the headlines a few weeks ago after it revealed that it was official.

This came after the two were spotted having dinner with friends at the Beatrice Inn in New York.

According to another source, they shared a suit during that trip to New York.

There have been speculations about their relationship since Rihanna split from her boyfriend of three years, billionaire Hassan Jameel, in January.

Reports of their relationship started making waves early in Dec 2020 [Instagram/ASAPAndRihanna]

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna have been friends for a while now.

The rapper served as an opening act for the U.S. dates of her Diamonds World Tour in 2013.

The rapper has previously dated celebrities such as Kendall Jenner in 2017 and Brazilian model Daiane Sodré in 2019.