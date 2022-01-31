RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Rihanna is pregnant!

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The music star is expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky.

Barbadian singer Rihanna is pregnant [Instagram/PhuckyorRihanna]
Barbadian singer Rihanna is pregnant [Instagram/PhuckyorRihanna]

Barbadian singer Rihanna is expecting her first child with rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

Recommended articles

The pregnant singer proudly debuted her bare baby bump during an outing in Harlem, Rocky’s hometown, over the weekend.

The music star wore a long pink jacket that was kept closed by just one button and a pair of loose ripped jeans.

www.instagram.com

A$AP Rocky confirmed that they were dating in 2021.

There had been speculations about their relationship after Rihanna's split from her boyfriend of three years, billionaire Hassan Jameel, in January 2020.

www.instagram.com

The two were later spotted vacationing in Barbados, Rihanna's home country during Christmas in 2020.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna have been friends for a while now.

The rapper served as an opening act for the U.S. dates of her Diamonds World Tour in 2013.

The rapper has previously dated celebrities such as Kendall Jenner in 2017 and Brazilian model Daiane Sodré in 2019

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Davido spoils loyal aide Israel DMW with Toyota Venza

Davido spoils loyal aide Israel DMW with Toyota Venza

Rihanna is pregnant!

Rihanna is pregnant!

'I wonder how you guys survive' - BBNaija's Tega mocks online bullies

'I wonder how you guys survive' - BBNaija's Tega mocks online bullies

“Get Up with Kameko Tarnez

“Get Up” with Kameko Tarnez

Buju set to drop another project on his birthday

Buju set to drop another project on his birthday

Papisnoop’s title is apt on ‘Versatile’ [Pulse EP Review]

Papisnoop’s title is apt on ‘Versatile’ [Pulse EP Review]

Instagram comedian Isbae U finally breaks silence over s*x for role allegation

Instagram comedian Isbae U finally breaks silence over s*x for role allegation

Bella Shmurda responds after LASU pleaded with him to return to school

Bella Shmurda responds after LASU pleaded with him to return to school

Nick Cannon reportedly expecting 8th child

Nick Cannon reportedly expecting 8th child

Trending

Sammie Okposo impregnates American based woman, apologises to family over infidelity

Nigerian gospel singer Sammie Okposo [SammieOkposo]

Flashy cars, cash, tears and more as Fada Dickson, Tracey Boakye and others console Afia Schwarzenegger

Flashy cars, cash, tears and more as Fada Dickson, Tracey Boakye and others console Afia Schwarzenegger

Sammie Okposo takes down apology post to wife amid cheating scandal

Nigerian gospel singer Sammie Okposo [Agnesisblog]

Social media 'shakes' as Archipalgo reveals the job he does in America (WATCH)

Archipalago