Cubana Chief Priest solicits support for Sanwo-Olu's re-election

According to the celebrity barman, it is important to vote for Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) one more time in order for him to polish all of his fantastic plans for the state. The Cubana chief priest pleaded with the population to allow him another chance to run the affairs of the metropolitan city.

Although the Lagos-based socialite backed Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party, for the just-concluded presidential election, he urged Lagos residents to support Sanwo-Olu on Saturday, outlining several reasons why they should.

He noted that Sanwo-Olu's good outweighed his bad, and he deserves to be the people's mandate for a second term. He also stated that his tribe has never felt more loved than under Sanwo-Olu's regime.

Sharing a photo of the governor of Lagos State, Cubana Chief Priest wrote, "One good turn deserves another." @jidesanwoolu "His good is far bigger than his bad." Nobody is perfect. Vividly Remember His Role To Ensure Safety To The Entire Nation During COVID 19. He acted more like our president during this trying period. He has a lot on the pipeline already; he should get one more term to perfect his amazing plans for Lagos State. Vote APC in Lagos State for proper finishing touches. 4+4 for Sanwolu. This 4 Years My Tribe Felt Super Loved From This Dude, If E Never Reach You, No Worry, E Go Reach You This Time."