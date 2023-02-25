ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

2023 Elections: 'this is the first time I'm witnessing a real election' - Mary Njoku

Babatunde Lawal

Mary Remmy Njoku is anxious over the general election taking place today, February 25th.

Nollywood movie star Mary Remmy Njoku [Instagram/MaryRemmyNjoku]
Nollywood movie star Mary Remmy Njoku [Instagram/MaryRemmyNjoku]

Njoku said she had lived for more than 30 years and couldn't believe she was witnessing a real election for the first time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

She clarified by saying that this is the first time the general public is spending their own money to advocate for a better Nigeria.

In her words, "Can’t sleep. I am really anxious about tomorrow. Are you ready? I can’t believe that in over 30 years of my life, this is the first time I am witnessing a real election where the masses are using their personal resources to campaign for a better Nigeria. Hopeful."

The actress said that despite all the prayers Nigerians offer, God has never punished bad politicians in Nigeria and that this might be a sign for us to stop disturbing him to solve problems; they ought to sort themselves out.

Njoku wrote on her Instagram story that despite the overwhelming numbers of churches and mosques in the country, it still suffers from issues that are basic.

She wrote that the nation needs to be more in tune and tackle physical problems head-on instead of waiting for spiritual intervention, warning that the nation will fail if this continues.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023 Elections: Ifu Ennada says she will cut ties with friends who don't vote Peter Obi

2023 Elections: Ifu Ennada says she will cut ties with friends who don't vote Peter Obi

2023 Elections: 'this is the first time I'm witnessing a real election' - Mary Njoku

2023 Elections: 'this is the first time I'm witnessing a real election' - Mary Njoku

2023 Elections: 5 songs you need on an election day as a BATIST [Pulse List] ]

2023 Elections: 5 songs you need on an election day as a BATIST [Pulse List] ]

2023 Elections: 5 songs you need on an election day as an ATIKULATE [Pulse List]

2023 Elections: 5 songs you need on an election day as an ATIKULATE [Pulse List]

2023 Elections: 5 songs you need on election day as an OBIDIENT [Pulse Lists]

2023 Elections: 5 songs you need on election day as an OBIDIENT [Pulse Lists]

Afro-pop hitmaker, EBlack releases amazing single titled 'How I Wish'

Afro-pop hitmaker, EBlack releases amazing single titled 'How I Wish'

2023 Elections: 8 Songs that should be on your election day playlist

2023 Elections: 8 Songs that should be on your election day playlist

'BBTitans': Thabana, Khosicle, and Juvone punished for breaking rule of the Great Divide

'BBTitans': Thabana, Khosicle, and Juvone punished for breaking rule of the Great Divide

The Big Brother Hall of Fame: 7 Most successful former housemates

The Big Brother Hall of Fame: 7 Most successful former housemates

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Halima, Ned and Regina [Kemi Filani]

'Clearing over 20m is not easy' - Halima Abubakar thanks Regina Daniels and her husband

Sister Derby and her boyfriend

I've made $11,000 in 3 months from selling my nudes online - Sister Derby (WATCH)

Marie-Claire; Christian Atsu's wife shares their family photos to mourn the footballer

Marie-Claire; Christian Atsu's wife shares their family photos to mourn the footballer

Frodd ties the knot [Kemifilani]

BBNaija's Frodd ties knot with lover in low key ceremony