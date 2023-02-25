Njoku said she had lived for more than 30 years and couldn't believe she was witnessing a real election for the first time.
2023 Elections: 'this is the first time I'm witnessing a real election' - Mary Njoku
Mary Remmy Njoku is anxious over the general election taking place today, February 25th.
She clarified by saying that this is the first time the general public is spending their own money to advocate for a better Nigeria.
In her words, "Can’t sleep. I am really anxious about tomorrow. Are you ready? I can’t believe that in over 30 years of my life, this is the first time I am witnessing a real election where the masses are using their personal resources to campaign for a better Nigeria. Hopeful."
Mary Njoku says it's time to stop disturbing God
The actress said that despite all the prayers Nigerians offer, God has never punished bad politicians in Nigeria and that this might be a sign for us to stop disturbing him to solve problems; they ought to sort themselves out.
Njoku wrote on her Instagram story that despite the overwhelming numbers of churches and mosques in the country, it still suffers from issues that are basic.
She wrote that the nation needs to be more in tune and tackle physical problems head-on instead of waiting for spiritual intervention, warning that the nation will fail if this continues.
