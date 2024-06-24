ADVERTISEMENT
Davido and Chioma's love story : A timeline of their 'Assurance'

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Join us as we trace the timeline of Davido and Chioma's relationship, where love, fame, and trials intertwine in a story that continues to unfold.

Davido and Chioma have released pre-wedding photos [Instagram/@davido]
We have watched them blossom and seen their love strengthen over time conquering all set in their path, and now in less than 24 hours they finally tie the knot.

Here is a timeline of Davido and Chioma's 'Assurance' story:

Their love story goes back to before Davido became the superstar he is today, during his undergraduate years at Babcock University.

Recall that David and Chioma attended the institution where he pursued a degree in music while Chioma was studying Economics. He was smitten by her the moment he set his eyes on her, however, Chioma was not so impressed at first.

Davido, in an Interview with YouTuber and vlogger Tayo Aina, narrated the story of how they met. “I was in school for a year before I blew up. That was when I met my wife. I remember the day I saw her. I can never forget it. I was in a Prado, and I looked behind and I saw this girl walking. Just there with her bag, it was Chioma. I told Lati omo I like that girl, go and call that girl for me. He called her but she did not answer me at the time. Later on, she came to Lagos and we linked up. And I was like, yeah, I got you.”

Davido all loved up with bae, Chioma Avril
Back in 2018, there were already rumours of Davido and an unidentified young lady in a relationship in late 2017 after Snapchat videos from the music star with the said lady surfaced online.

However, in January 2018, Davido made it known to the world that he was in a relationship after he took the young lady (Chioma) to a private family event in Ede, Osun state.

Davido spotted with girlfriend, Chioma at an event
Though uncertain, the lovebirds were speculated to have started dating sometime around 2015, but they kept their relationship private. However, in 2018, Davido introduced his girlfriend to the world in an adorable way by making her the female lead in the video of his hit song 'Assurance' which he wrote for her.

During one of his concerts in December, he brought Chioma on stage to formally introduce to his fans. It didn't end there as he went on to give her a kiss which was cheered by everyone present.

Davido performs on stage with Chioma
In September 2019, Davido surprised fans by sharing pictures of his introduction ceremony on his Instagram page.

Davido's family meets Chioma's
Their love story went a step further after Davido proposed to then-pregnant Chioma during a private dinner in London, and she said yes. The stunning tear-drop diamond ring had 'Assurance’ engraved in it and cost about ₦3 million at the time.

A smitten Davido proposed to Chioma in an expensive London restaurant 10 days after they had a family introduction in Lagos, Nigeria. [Instagram/Davido]
On Sunday, October 20, 2019, Davido announced on his Twitter page that Chioma had given birth to a baby boy whom they named David Adedeji Ifeanyi Adeleke Jnr.

Davido welcomes first son and child with Chioma {Twitter/iam_davido]
Davido and Chioma were supposed to have their wedding in 2020 but the coronavirus pandemic halted the plans for the festivities.

Davido and Chioma [Instagram]
In 2022, tragedy struck when the pair lost their son to a drowning mishap at their home, while they were away. According to the news that circulated on social media, Ifeanyi who clocked 3 eleven days ago fell into a pool where he was found drowned. He was later rushed to a hospital in Lekki where he was confirmed dead on arrival.

Davido, Chioma, and Ifeanyi
He made this big reveal in an exclusive interview with content creator and actress, Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori. Davido said, “Just being away, you know I have had a lot to think about definitely. Time to rest, reflect on a lot of family time and time to make music again. You know, I remade the album. Before I went on a break I actually had an album ready. I had a tour ready. You know we did the album. I travelled. It was crazy. I’m married."

In June 2023, the internet was set ablaze after two ladies came out with claims of pregnancy for Davido. American lady Anita Brown and French lady Ivanna Bey claimed to have had sexual encounters with the singer, and Brown even stated that Chioma was pregnant with twins at the time.

However, the scandal blew by quickly and remained unaddressed by the singer.

Anita browns alleged conversation with Davido
In 2023, the couple welcomed a pair of twins to the world in the US and the news brought great joy to the singer's fans. The speculations about the birth of the children first became public online on October 10, 2023, but were unconfirmed by the singer.

In a viral video posted on Friday, October 13, the happy couple were captured outside a hospital, with Chioma holding their newborn babies in her hands, while sat on a wheelchair.

June 2024 brought the joyous news of the much-awaited wedding between the pair and social media was abuzz with the news. The joy doubled after Davido posted the sizzling pre-wedding photographs on June 23, 2024, ahead of their June 25 wedding.

Davido & Chioma
