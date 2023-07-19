ADVERTISEMENT
Cheating is the ultimate disrespect - BBNaija's Neo on relationship dealbreakers

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

While Neo can forgive almost anything in a relationship, cheating is where he draws the line.

Neo Akpofure highlights his biggest relationship dealbreakers. [Instagram/Neo Akpofure]
Asked about his relationship dealbreakers by his co-hosts Oyinda and Sayo, he spoke about human nature, noting that only God can love a person unconditionally, but he can not.

Neo Akpofure is one of the new hosts of 'Terms and Conditions' podcast
Going further, he disclosed that the one thing he would never tolerate in a relationship is any form of disrespect, of which cheating is the highest order.

While his co-host Sayo expressed her belief that 'cheating is a mistake', Neo stood his ground and said the act was unforgivable.

In his words, "Naturally, I would forgive anything, I would forgive you for slapping me on the face, it has happened before. If I tell you that I would forgive you for slapping me, it means it has happened before. I would forgive all of that, but one thing I would really not take is looking stupid and disrespect. Cheating is the ultimate disrespect."

Neo had a relationship with his housemate Vee during the fifth season of Big Brother Naija
The actor expatiated on that, noting that cheating is not limited to acts of a sexual nature but also involves doing things that one would naturally do for their partner for someone else. For Neo, he expects a reciprocation of the devotion and energy that he brings to the relationship he's in every time.

Even though he spoke passionately on the subject, he did not mention whether his stance had any relation to his failed relationship with fellow Big Brother Naija housemate Vee.

The Terms & Conditions podcast episode is available on all streaming platforms, including Spotify, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, and Soundcloud. Follow the Pulse Podcast Network on Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.

See the full episode below:

