Bovi is funny, unlike the guy whose name rhymes with 'Dakun' - Seun Kuti

The latest on this list is a certain comic whose name rhymes with "Dakun."

Speaking during an Instagram Live session recently, the musician dished on the comedian Bovi's recent skit. Seun Kuti's name was used in the now viral skit that follows a group of police officers negotiating ransom charges with kidnappers. When Kuti's name was mentioned in the video the police officers negotiated a lower price for him.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the joke resonated with Kuti. "The guy do well, Bovi is a funny guy," he said during the Instagram Live.

But that was not all. He went on to add that the comic whose name rhymes with "Dakun," he doesn't find funny.

"Not like that other guy that is not funny, you guys know who I'm talking about. It rhymes with Dakun, his name rhymes with Dakun. He's always begging, he can beg," he said.

Following his live stream, social media users immediately claimed that the other comic must be AY Makun.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Recall in November 2023, the comic and Kuti clashed after Makun made a skit which he claimed was a satire of the trending topics at the time: the fuel subsidy removal, world-record holder Hilda Baci and the issue of Kuti slapping a police man.

Kuti at the time called Makun out on social media after which the comic promptly cleared the air.