Bovi is funny, unlike the guy whose name rhymes with 'Dakun' - Seun Kuti

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

"His name rhymes with Dakun. He's always begging, he can beg," Seun said.

Social media users believe that Seun Kuti's subliminal message was aimed at AY Makun [Areweonair.com]
Social media users believe that Seun Kuti's subliminal message was aimed at AY Makun [Areweonair.com]

The latest on this list is a certain comic whose name rhymes with "Dakun."

Speaking during an Instagram Live session recently, the musician dished on the comedian Bovi's recent skit. Seun Kuti's name was used in the now viral skit that follows a group of police officers negotiating ransom charges with kidnappers. When Kuti's name was mentioned in the video the police officers negotiated a lower price for him.

However, the joke resonated with Kuti. "The guy do well, Bovi is a funny guy," he said during the Instagram Live.

But that was not all. He went on to add that the comic whose name rhymes with "Dakun," he doesn't find funny.

"Not like that other guy that is not funny, you guys know who I'm talking about. It rhymes with Dakun, his name rhymes with Dakun. He's always begging, he can beg," he said.

Following his live stream, social media users immediately claimed that the other comic must be AY Makun.

Comments from X users [X/One jobless boy]
Comments from X users [X/One jobless boy] Pulse Nigeria

Recall in November 2023, the comic and Kuti clashed after Makun made a skit which he claimed was a satire of the trending topics at the time: the fuel subsidy removal, world-record holder Hilda Baci and the issue of Kuti slapping a police man.

Kuti at the time called Makun out on social media after which the comic promptly cleared the air.

He said: “I made a decision to respond to this because he mentioned that I addressed his baby as a dog. For me, I love kids. I am one human being who looked for kids for like 13 years. I do not think I would find myself in a position to mock another living being as a child and refer to that child as a dog There is no way I would refer to your son or daughter as a dog."

