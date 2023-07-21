ADVERTISEMENT
BBNaija alumnus Laycon celebrates as he bags Master's degree

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He has added another feather to his cap and we are here for it.

Big brother Naija season 5 winner Laycon bags his Masters Degree
Big brother Naija season 5 winner Laycon bags his Masters Degree

The reality TV star took to his verified Instagram account to celebrate his feat and was overwhelmed with congratulatory messages from his fans and well-wishers.

He announced his accomplishment in obtaining his master's degree in the field of International relations.

In the video posted to his page, a very happy Laycon is seen walking across the stage when called to receive his accolades; his graduation gown swaying as he struts and takes his cap off.

The rapper, in his caption, celebrated himself and expressed gratitude to his supporters, saying, "Congratulations to Me, MA INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS !!! Thanks to everyone who made this possible, forever grateful and excited for what’s to come !!!Thanks to my lecturers and I’m proud to be an alumni of the @portsmouthuni #UoP#Portsmouthuni"

He also posted photographs to his verified Twitter account, captioning the post, "Before professional pictures come, cheers to me !!! MA International Relations."

Earlier this year, in April 2023, he posted photographs of himself at the institution, announcing that he would soon be graduating. This was when his fans were made aware of the fact that he was furthering his education.

The entertainer has been on a wave of accomplishments since last year. In October 2022, it was announced that he was officially a part of the Grammys voting committee. The announcement was made via the Grammys' official Twitter account on Tuesday, 18th October 2022.

Congratulations are in order for Laycon.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola





