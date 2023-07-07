ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Laycon releases highly anticipated sophomore album 'Bioba'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Laycon gained prominence when he won the fifth season of the popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, in 2020.

Laycon drops highly anticipated sophomore album 'Bioba'
Laycon drops highly anticipated sophomore album 'Bioba'

Recommended articles

Laycon struck a chord with the Nigerian audience, creating a ripple effect that extended far beyond the reality show. Not resting on the laurels of his victory, Laycon used the newfound platform to solidify his presence in the music industry. With an unwavering work ethic and vision, he released his debut album “Shall We begin” signaling the rise of an era.

Two years after, Laycon returns with his sophomore album titled 'BIOBA' meaning “Like A King” serves as a declaration of Laycon's self-belief in his potential.

Laycon takes you on an intimate journey through his experiences, struggles, and triumphs 12-track project, featuring notable Nigerian artists Peruzzi and Oladapo. Each track is a window into Laycon's soul, filled with introspection, growth as an artist and as an individual.

ADVERTISEMENT

'Bioba' accentuates him embracing his status as music royalty, inspiring us all to embrace our own preparation, seize our opportunities, and remember success, not as a destination but a continuous process of self-discovery and improvement.

BIOBA TRACKLIST

  1. Late Nights, Early Days Featuring Oladapo (Produced by Tytanium)
  2. Shine (Produced by Tytanium)
  3. Marathon (Produced by Back Culture)
  4. Odumodu In A Picanto (Produced by DWills Harmony)
  5. Trigger (Produced by Shabba Producer)
  6. Waka Pass (Produced by Finito)
  7. Peruzzi’s Interlude Featuring Peruzzi (Produced by Tytanium)
  8. Ze Roberto (Produced by Black Culture)
  9. LOL (Produced by Tytanium)
  10. Manifest (Produced by Big Foot In Your Face)
  11. Bioba (Produced by Finito)
  12. Hear The Rumours (Produced by IBK Sleek)
Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Laycon releases highly anticipated sophomore album 'Bioba'

Laycon releases highly anticipated sophomore album 'Bioba'

Spotify updates Afrobeats dedicated website with information on the evolution of the genre

Spotify updates Afrobeats dedicated website with information on the evolution of the genre

Throwback to the top 5 moments in Afrobeats in the first half of 2023

Throwback to the top 5 moments in Afrobeats in the first half of 2023

BBNaija's Chichi sues Phyna for ₦100 million over alleged defamation

BBNaija's Chichi sues Phyna for ₦100 million over alleged defamation

Afrobeats Throwbacks: 10 unforgettable moments in Headies history

Afrobeats Throwbacks: 10 unforgettable moments in Headies history

Tiwa Savage set to be the first female Afrobeats artist to headline Wembley Arena

Tiwa Savage set to be the first female Afrobeats artist to headline Wembley Arena

Rema hits 2 billion career streams on Spotify

Rema hits 2 billion career streams on Spotify

Keke Palmer's baby daddy faces backlash for publicly shaming singer

Keke Palmer's baby daddy faces backlash for publicly shaming singer

Olakira shares how sex addiction nearly ruined his career & how he overcame it

Olakira shares how sex addiction nearly ruined his career & how he overcame it

Pulse Sports

4 players Chelsea MUST sell before pre-season

4 players Chelsea MUST sell before pre-season

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Škriniar signs for PSG!

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Škriniar signs for PSG!

Mason Mount: 5 other players who have worn the number 7 jersey for Manchester United

Mason Mount: 5 other players who have worn the number 7 jersey for Manchester United

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Real Madrid hijack Barcelona target!

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Real Madrid hijack Barcelona target!

Mason Greenwood: Man United to make decision on striker's future before new season

Mason Greenwood: Man United to make decision on striker's future before new season

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare designs 'Super Eagles' themed jersey for Naija United FC

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare designs 'Super Eagles' themed jersey for Naija United FC

Peace Abbey: Nigeria Women’s League most beautiful player shut the internet with stunning photos

Peace Abbey: Nigeria Women’s League most beautiful player shut the internet with stunning photos

Mason Mount edges closer to Man United move after successful medical

Mason Mount edges closer to Man United move after successful medical

Transfer News Live: Calvin Bassey to Brighton and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Calvin Bassey to Brighton and all DONE deals so far

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Selena Gomez thanks Rema for changing her life

Selena Gomez thanks Rema for changing her life

Top ten songs for the first half of 2023

2023 Mid-Year Review: Top 10 Songs

Wizkid & Tems reunite at 2023 Essence Festival for sensational performance

Wizkid & Tems reunite at Essence Festival for sensational performance

Burna Boy

Burna Boy premiers new single at his Birthday reception