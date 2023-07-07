Laycon releases highly anticipated sophomore album 'Bioba'

Laycon struck a chord with the Nigerian audience, creating a ripple effect that extended far beyond the reality show. Not resting on the laurels of his victory, Laycon used the newfound platform to solidify his presence in the music industry. With an unwavering work ethic and vision, he released his debut album “Shall We begin” signaling the rise of an era.

Two years after, Laycon returns with his sophomore album titled 'BIOBA' meaning “Like A King” serves as a declaration of Laycon's self-belief in his potential.

Laycon takes you on an intimate journey through his experiences, struggles, and triumphs 12-track project, featuring notable Nigerian artists Peruzzi and Oladapo. Each track is a window into Laycon's soul, filled with introspection, growth as an artist and as an individual.

'Bioba' accentuates him embracing his status as music royalty, inspiring us all to embrace our own preparation, seize our opportunities, and remember success, not as a destination but a continuous process of self-discovery and improvement.

BIOBA TRACKLIST