Banky W goes back to school to pursue a Master's degree in Policy

On July 4, 2024, the father of one took to Instagram to inform the public of his latest feat, posting a video showing moments from his experience so far.

His caption read, "Gave up being a CEO to become a student... because sometimes you have to let go of what's impressive to gain what's important. I am currently pursuing a Master's in Policy at Georgetown University in Washington, DC. The journey of faith continues. Please wish me well 🙏🏽🫶🏽🙌🏽😊."

Banky W's news was welcomed with widespread support from his followers, fans, and his wife, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, who filled the comment section with encouraging and congratulatory messages.

Adesua proudly wrote, "I just want everyone to know that my husband is a true efiko and has gotten A's so far. I'm soooo proud."

She also commented, "I just came back to say I am DEEPLY INSPIRED by you, and I'm not saying this cause I'm your wife. If I weren't your wife, I'd be jealous of your wife. You are the exact kind of man that impresses me. My honourable."

A fan wrote, "It’s never too late to make your goals happen. Here is a reminder to anyone seeking to pick up on an endeavour 🙏. Congratulations."

Another follower wrote, "I no even hear anything but just watching you gesticulate, I don learn a lot. A true inspiration fr."

