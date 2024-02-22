I'll love you forever - Banky W celebrates wife Adesua on her birthday

Taking to his Instagram account, the singer expressed his gratitude for the extraordinary person Adesua is to him.

Posting a picture of the actress, Banky W began: "Happy birthday to the love of my life. The best Mama, the bestest wife."

Going on, Banky W expressed his lifelong commitment to her and love for her, likening her to winning a lottery ticket.

He said: "If I had to do it all over again, I'd choose you twice. This must be what winning the lottery feels like. You're sincere and sweet. My sunshine, my heartbeat. My safe space. You make my world a better place. Thank you for always being there to water my mustard seed of faith."

His post highlighted his favourite things about her, and all the roles he plays in his life including things she enjoys like eating amala and watching South Korean movies.

"You're easily, by far, the most beautiful, talented, and strongest person I know. You're hilarious and kind. I'm honored and grateful to call you mine. Our gym's class captain. Our family's queen. My amala-eating-local-girl, obsessed-with-korean-films. My Michelle Obama. My Cardi B. My Julia Roberts. My Tori Kelly. My Meryl Streep. My best friend, my baby, and my sugar-mommy," said Banky W.

"You were worth waiting for. I'll love you forever and a day more. You are living proof that God loves me. I love you truly, madly, deeply," he added.

Adesua commented on her husband's post saying, "Early in the morning tears. Well done😭😭😭. I love you soooo much bubba😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️❤️"