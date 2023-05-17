5 Nigerian celebrities in their NYSC kits

This decree aimed to foster unity and common ties among Nigerian youths and contribute to the country's rebuilding and reconciliation after the Nigerian Civil War.

The programme consisted of university graduates who were called up for one year of community service.

In this article, Pulse takes a look at some Nigerian celebrities who went through the exciting and patriotic process.

Davido

David ‘Davido’ Adeleke was also a corps member. The Afrobeats star announced in 2018 that he had enrolled in the National Youth Service Corps scheme, and he joined the camp days after his announcement for the swearing-in ceremony.

He was one of the 2152 Batch ‘B’ Stream II corps members sworn in at the NYSC orientation camp in Ipaja.

Broda Shaggi

The comedian was in the same NYSC camp as Davido. During their time at the orientation camp, pictures of the duo surfaced online, and fans loved them.

He was also one of the 2152 Batch ‘B’ Stream II corps members sworn in at the NYSC orientation camp in Ipaja.

Laycon

The Nigerian rapper, singer, songwriter, and media personality attended the University of Lagos and graduated in 2016. Shortly after, he also enrolled in the mandatory service.

Jemima Osunde

The trained physiotherapist joined thousands of Nigerian graduates for the mandatory National Youth Service Corps orientation programme. The movie star took to her Instagram page on Monday, June 7, 2021, where she shared photos from the orientation camp.

Taaooma

The comedian, who studied tourism, hospitality, and event management at Kwara State University, started her service in 2019 and completed it a year later. Sharing the news on her Instagram, the actor noted how glad she is to have been able to complete her one-year mandatory service without any problems.