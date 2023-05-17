The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

5 Nigerian celebrities in their NYSC kits

Babatunde Lawal

As the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) celebrates its 50th anniversary, let's take a look back at some nostalgic photos of Nigerian celebrities in their NYSC uniforms.

These Nigerian celebrities went for NYSC
These Nigerian celebrities went for NYSC

Recommended articles

This decree aimed to foster unity and common ties among Nigerian youths and contribute to the country's rebuilding and reconciliation after the Nigerian Civil War.

The programme consisted of university graduates who were called up for one year of community service.

In this article, Pulse takes a look at some Nigerian celebrities who went through the exciting and patriotic process.

ADVERTISEMENT

David ‘Davido’ Adeleke was also a corps member. The Afrobeats star announced in 2018 that he had enrolled in the National Youth Service Corps scheme, and he joined the camp days after his announcement for the swearing-in ceremony.

He was one of the 2152 Batch ‘B’ Stream II corps members sworn in at the NYSC orientation camp in Ipaja.

Davido served in Lagos Nigeria
Davido served in Lagos Nigeria Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

The comedian was in the same NYSC camp as Davido. During their time at the orientation camp, pictures of the duo surfaced online, and fans loved them.

He was also one of the 2152 Batch ‘B’ Stream II corps members sworn in at the NYSC orientation camp in Ipaja.

Broda Shaggi fulfiled his civil obligation
Broda Shaggi fulfiled his civil obligation Pulse Nigeria

The Nigerian rapper, singer, songwriter, and media personality attended the University of Lagos and graduated in 2016. Shortly after, he also enrolled in the mandatory service.

ADVERTISEMENT
BBnaija star Laycon also served the country
BBnaija star Laycon also served the country Pulse Nigeria

The trained physiotherapist joined thousands of Nigerian graduates for the mandatory National Youth Service Corps orientation programme. The movie star took to her Instagram page on Monday, June 7, 2021, where she shared photos from the orientation camp.

The trained actor went fot NYSC in 2021
The trained actor went fot NYSC in 2021 Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

The comedian, who studied tourism, hospitality, and event management at Kwara State University, started her service in 2019 and completed it a year later. Sharing the news on her Instagram, the actor noted how glad she is to have been able to complete her one-year mandatory service without any problems.

Taaooma completed her service in 2020
Taaooma completed her service in 2020 Pulse Nigeria
Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Apple launches new concert discovery features on Apple Music

Apple launches new concert discovery features on Apple Music

Award-winning gospel artist TY Bello drops new album 'Heaven Has Come'

Award-winning gospel artist TY Bello drops new album 'Heaven Has Come'

5 Nigerian celebrities in their NYSC kits

5 Nigerian celebrities in their NYSC kits

Spyro recounts killing 98 mosquitoes in one night, visits old house in the trenches

Spyro recounts killing 98 mosquitoes in one night, visits old house in the trenches

The Evolution of Olamide

The Evolution of Olamide

Adekunle Gold teases exciting new single 'Omo Eko'

Adekunle Gold teases exciting new single 'Omo Eko'

Zik Zulu Okafor narrates how Saint Obi's wife and family allegedly caused his demise

Zik Zulu Okafor narrates how Saint Obi's wife and family allegedly caused his demise

It wasn't my intention not to be at the top with my peers - Sean Tizzle

It wasn't my intention not to be at the top with my peers - Sean Tizzle

'Murphy Afolabi hinted at his passing 30 minutes before'- Adekola Tijani

'Murphy Afolabi hinted at his passing 30 minutes before'- Adekola Tijani

Pulse Sports

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Afolabi was a well-known actor in the Yoruba movie industry

Nollywood actor Murphy Afolabi is dead

Saint Obi was 57 years old when he died [TwitterOdu]

Nigerian actor Saint Obi dies after prolonged illness

Afolabi was a well-known actor in the Yoruba movie industry

'Daddy, please wake up' - Murphy Afolabi's daughter cries as he's laid to rest

Seun Kuti slaps police officer in uniform. [Twitter:@OneJoblessBoy]

IGP orders immediate arrest of Seun Kuti for slapping police officer