Actress Jemima Osunde goes to NYSC camp

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The movie star is a trained Physiotherapist.

Nollywood actress Jemima Osunde [Instagram/JemimaOsunde]

Nollywood actress Jemima Osunde has joined thousands of Nigerian graduates for the mandatory National Youths Service Corps orientation programme.

The movie star took to her Instagram page on Monday, June 7, 2021, where she shared photos from the orientation camp.

"Is it just me or is the sun generally HOTTER at NYSC camp????? What in the name of hellfire is always going on here? See how I was smiley and what not when I got to camp in the morning," she captioned the photos.

"Stay tuned for the not so smiley pictures by the time I was halfway done I dare not show you the pictures from when I was done done cause even I didn’t recognize myself."

#servingthiscountry #Nigeria #NotUAR #CopaShun #Ajuwaya #sisiCorper #AuntyPelegbe #WhiteFowl just a few of the rubbish names they call young female corpers like PS: Mohammed helped me slim fit my oversized khaki. The neck of my shirt was a disaster and my cap was absolutely crooked but I wore them like that."

Jemima Osunde is a graduate of Physiotherapy from the University of Lagos. [Instagram/KikiOmeli]
Jemima Osunde is a graduate of Physiotherapy from the University of Lagos. [Instagram/KikiOmeli] Pulse Nigeria

Osunde is a trained Physiotherapist from the University of Lagos.

