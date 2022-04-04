Broda Shaggi dresses up as half horse-half man, see other costumes at the premiere of King of Thieves

Broda Shaggi

Comedian Broda Shaggi employed the services of Tiannah Place Empire and he looked like a centaur with actual hoofs. It was creative.

Stan Nze

Stan won best costume of the night wearing red leather shorts and a tunic, he even plaited his hair. Talk about commitment to the theme. He even attended the event with what looked like bows.

Iyabo Ojo

Iyabo looked so much like Queen Amina with the way the scarf was tied, plus the outfit. She even walked in with a horse and carried a sword, that’s very epic.

Femi Adebayo Salami

The host of the event also stuck to the costume, he wore what is supposed to look like a dead lion turned into a cloak.

Omawunmi Dada

Omawunmi Dada looked fairly normal in her outfit but had cowries in her hair.

Adedimeji Lateef

Very babalawo (herbalist) looking aso-oke with some beads. Well done!

Eniola Ajao