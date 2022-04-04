The theme was to dress in epic costumes, one that mirrored a time of warriors like Lord of the Rings or Chronicles of Narnia.
Broda Shaggi dresses up as half horse-half man, see other costumes at the premiere of King of Thieves
The guest at the premiere of Femi Adebayo Salamis film King of Thieves took costuming to another level.
Broda Shaggi
Comedian Broda Shaggi employed the services of Tiannah Place Empire and he looked like a centaur with actual hoofs. It was creative.
Stan Nze
Stan won best costume of the night wearing red leather shorts and a tunic, he even plaited his hair. Talk about commitment to the theme. He even attended the event with what looked like bows.
Iyabo Ojo
Iyabo looked so much like Queen Amina with the way the scarf was tied, plus the outfit. She even walked in with a horse and carried a sword, that’s very epic.
Femi Adebayo Salami
The host of the event also stuck to the costume, he wore what is supposed to look like a dead lion turned into a cloak.
Omawunmi Dada
Omawunmi Dada looked fairly normal in her outfit but had cowries in her hair.
Adedimeji Lateef
Very babalawo (herbalist) looking aso-oke with some beads. Well done!
Eniola Ajao
Definitely inspired by beauty Queen, Olivia Yace, Eniola used cowries for her head gear and gown. She won best-dressed at the event.
