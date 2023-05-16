The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Aisha Buhari defends the relevance of NYSC after 50 years

News Agency Of Nigeria

The first lady wants the NYSC to continue the promotion of national cohesion.

Nigeria's first lady, Aisha Buhari [Twitter/@aishambuhari]
Nigeria's first lady, Aisha Buhari [Twitter/@aishambuhari]

Recommended articles

Buhari was speaking on Tuesday during Medical Outreach organised by NYSC Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers to mark its 50th Anniversary in Jahi District, Abuja.

She said that the anniversary celebration was a testimony of the scheme's ability to surmount the hurdles of survival.

"In particular, the scheme has proved its relevance in facilitating unity, integration and national development.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The scheme has made an enormous impact, especially among rural dwellers, I, therefore, want to join millions of Nigerians in celebrating the NYSC at 50," she said.

The first lady, therefore, called on the management, staffers as well as corps members not to relent in their efforts in promoting national cohesion by providing quality services in their respective states of primary assignment.

Buhari, who commended the giant strides of the scheme in providing free healthcare service to vulnerable Nigerians, urged them to sustain the tempo.

"The introduction of the NYSC Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers (HIRD) has largely been successful.

"As part of my appreciation, I have donated a well-equipped mobile clinic to NYSC to enhance the successes of the corps medical team.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I am optimistic that this facility would continue to assist the scheme in this regards," she said.

The first lady also appealed to well-meaning Nigerians to support the scheme in its efforts to ensure unity and progress of Nigeria.

On his part, NYSC's director-general, Brig.-Gen. Yusha'u Ahmed, while commending the contributions of the first lady, said that over 3 million Nigerians had so far benefited from the NYSC medical outreach since its inception.

Ahmed also assured Nigerians that NYSC would continue to render services towards improving the health statuses of rural dwellers across the nation.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Akpabio promises stability if elected Senate President

Akpabio promises stability if elected Senate President

13 year-old wins 2023 Rivers Spelling Bee Competition

13 year-old wins 2023 Rivers Spelling Bee Competition

Aisha Buhari defends the relevance of NYSC after 50 years

Aisha Buhari defends the relevance of NYSC after 50 years

FG inaugurates 254 housing units in Enugu

FG inaugurates 254 housing units in Enugu

After 13 days in London, Buhari returns to Nigeria

After 13 days in London, Buhari returns to Nigeria

I’ll never congratulate Tinubu, Bode George insists

I’ll never congratulate Tinubu, Bode George insists

Bill that allows independent candidacy for elections moves to Buhari's table

Bill that allows independent candidacy for elections moves to Buhari's table

Report blames poverty for 71% of gender-based violence cases in Nigeria

Report blames poverty for 71% of gender-based violence cases in Nigeria

2 EFCC officials arrested, charged over death of colleague

2 EFCC officials arrested, charged over death of colleague

Pulse Sports

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Men of the Nigeria Police Force (Anaedoonline)

What is the penalty for assault against police officers? [Pulse Explainer]

How Ilorin doctor was secretly recorded while raping nurse. [Daily Post]

How Ilorin doctor was secretly recorded while raping nurse

Tinubu roots for Hilda Baci to break Guiness World Record for cooking. [File]

Tinubu roots for Hilda Baci to break Guinness World Record for cooking

President Muhammadu Buhari has spent more than 200 days of his eight-year administration enjoying medical treatment in London [Presidency]

Buhari spends extra week in London to take care of his teeth