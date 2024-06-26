5 Luxurious gifts that Davido has given his wife Chioma over the years

Davido, however, over the years has garnered a reputation of spoiling his woman from time to time with her hearts desires. From stunning jewellery to luxurious cars, Davido's gifts to his wife Chioma have consistently dazzled fans and set tongues wagging.

Join us as we explore the most lavish presents he has given Chioma over the years.

1. ₦45 million Porsche car

Back in 2018 when Davido and Chioma started going out together publicly, he stunned her and Nigerians by gifting her a black Porsche car worth a whopping ₦45 million for her 23rd birthday. The surprise gift really had an impact back then because even Chioma was shocked, the shiny luxury vehicle had Assurance written on the licence plate, a word signifying their love.

Pulse Nigeria

2. Expensive bags.

If there's one thing Davido is always going to do, it is to show his woman how much he loves her by showering her with gifts. On Valentine's Day in 2019, he arranged a surprise dinner for them and had a saxophonist serenade her as her gifts were brought in. On that day, he gave her an expensive purse, lots of candy, 2 bouquets of flowers, a cake, and wine to mark Lovers Day.

Pulse Nigeria

4. A Patek Philippe wristwatch worth ₦16M

Davido is known for his array of luxury watches and over the years he has made sure that Chioma stayed blinged up too. In February 2020, he gifted her a stunning Patek Philippe wristwatch worth ₦16M ahead of Valentine's Day.

Pulse Nigeria

3. Stacks of Dollars

We can't talk about luxury without mentioning money! In April 2024, the singer gifted his wife large stacks of dollars ahead of her birthday. In a series of Instagram posts, Davido showcased his gifts including stacks of cash, roses and a personalised note, all carefully arranged to dazzle Chioma.

Davido gifts Chioma stacks of cash, roses ahead of her birthday Pulse Ghana

5. A luxury SUV on their wedding day