ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Davido and Chioma surprised with new car as wedding gift (VIDEO)

Selorm Tali

Davido and Chioma have been surprised with a new car as they tie the knot today.

Davido surprises Chioma with new car as wedding gift
Davido surprises Chioma with new car as wedding gift

In a video from the ongoing star-studded ceremony in Lagos, the couple were presented with a brand-new white car.

Recommended articles

The car gift is reportedly from a company to show their love and support for the power couple.

A car gift for Davido can never go wrong, given that his love for cars is known. He arrived at his wedding in a 2023 Mercedes Maybach, renowned for its luxury and exclusivity.

ADVERTISEMENT

This iconic car is a collaboration between Mercedes-Maybach and the late Ghanaian-American designer Virgil Abloh. Only 150 special-edition Maybach S 680 sedans were produced worldwide.

Undoubtedly, the 2023 Mercedes Maybach Virgil Abloh S680 was a unique choice for Davido's big day.

The singer shared his arrival on social media, chauffeured amid top security and cheers from fans. He captioned the post, "Nigeria is happy." Within two hours, the post garnered over 70,000 comments on Instagram.

Davido, the Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, and Chioma Avril Rowland, a chef and influencer, have had a public on-and-off relationship since going public in 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

They got engaged in 2019 and welcomed their son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, later that year. Tragically, Ifeanyi passed away at the age of three due to drowning. However, Davido and Chioma were later blessed with twins.

Despite facing challenges such as cheating allegations, breakup rumours, and public scrutiny, the couple remains a power duo that attracts constant buzz. They legally married in 2023 and are now celebrating with a grand ceremony.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kanayo O. Kanayo loves the freedom YouTube offers Nollywood filmmakers

Kanayo O. Kanayo loves the freedom YouTube offers Nollywood filmmakers

Davido and Chioma surprised with new car as wedding gift (VIDEO)

Davido and Chioma surprised with new car as wedding gift (VIDEO)

#CHIVIDO24: Celebrities we've spotted so far at Davido's wedding

#CHIVIDO24: Celebrities we've spotted so far at Davido's wedding

Angel Unigwe's team calls out Kanayo O Kanayo for acting unprofessionally

Angel Unigwe's team calls out Kanayo O Kanayo for acting unprofessionally

Davido cruises in $600,000 Maybach to his wedding, says 'Nigeria is happy'

Davido cruises in $600,000 Maybach to his wedding, says 'Nigeria is happy'

CHIVIDO24: Davido sheds tears of joy as Chioma's father prays for them

CHIVIDO24: Davido sheds tears of joy as Chioma's father prays for them

I promise your daughter a lifetime assurance - Davido to Chioma's parents

I promise your daughter a lifetime assurance - Davido to Chioma's parents

CHIVIDO24: 5 things you should know about Chioma, Davido's wife

CHIVIDO24: 5 things you should know about Chioma, Davido's wife

CHIVIDO and 9 other iconic Nigerian celebrity wedding hashtags

CHIVIDO and 9 other iconic Nigerian celebrity wedding hashtags

Pulse Sports

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

5 beautiful Nigerian celebrity weddings that are simply unforgettable

5 beautiful Nigerian celebrity weddings that are simply unforgettable

Wizkid

Ayra Starr and Tems are amazing - Wizkid reacts to Odumodublvck's statement

Davido, Sophia Momodu and their daughter Imade, who was born in 2015

Davido sues Sophia Momodu for joint custody of their daughter Imade

Sarkodie and Efya

10 Ghanaian heartbreak songs that will make you dance through the tears