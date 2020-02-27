No one in their wildest imaginations would ever think that some of your favourite celebrities would be hit by hard times after tasting stardom and wealth at some point in their lives.

They say the only thing constant in life is change and this has been the situation for some celebrities. Imagine being the toast of the town with sold-out concerts, blockbuster movies, and a flamboyant life and alas everything comes crashing within the twinkle of an eye.

A number of these celebs went from being rich and famous to a pitiable and obsolete condition after failed health either due to accidents or mysterious circumstances.

Some of these celebs have publicly come out to appeal for help while others have accepted their fate and isolated themselves from the public.

Here are some of your favourite celebrities who shockingly went from grace to grass.

1. Majek Fashek

Majek Fashek was one of the biggest music exports from this part of the world in the late 1980s and the early 1990s. He is best known in his home country for the 1988 album Prisoner of Conscience, which included the multiple award-winning single, "Send Down the Rain.'' [Pinterest]

Strangely, his stardom was cut short after the rumours began to fly around that he had been hit by a strange illness. There were however speculations of the music star being involved in heavy use of narcotics.

The first photo of the bedridden reggae music icon was shared on Premium Times. In the photo, Majek Fashek is flanked by his manager, Umenka Uzoma Day.[PremiumTimes]

In 2019 after years of trying to resurrect his career, Majek's health began to fail again. His management team solicited for funds from well-meaning Nigerians and they got lucky when billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola came to his rescue. Not much has been heard about his health situation since then.

2. Ernest Azusu

He was one of the favourites in many hit Nollywood movies at his prime. However, Ernest's time in the movie industry ended abruptly after he went Missing In Action for some years.

It was later revealed that he was down with a stroke. At some point it was reported that he had passed away, a story he later came out to debunk. The humiliating part about Ernest Azusu's grace to grace story was when a video of him begging for financial assistance showed up on the internet in 2020.

3. Victor Olaotan

Victor Olaotan can be described as one of the best talents to have come out and shaped Nollywood. He, however, became a household name when played 'Sir Ade Williams' in the popular TV drama series 'Tinsel.' [StartimesNG]

Victor's health began to deteriorate and his friends in the industry were worried. After years of treatments, it became apparent that he could no longer foot his hospital bills. In 2019, movie star, Richard Mofe-Damijo announced that Femi Otedola yet again was going to take care of his hospital bills.

While everyone thought Victor Olaotan had been saved by the bell, a video of his colleagues soliciting for funds again on his behalf hit the Internet in 2020. The photo of the movie star shared on social media indicates that he indeed is in dire need of help to get the best health care.

4. Ifeanyi Ezeokeke

He rose to prominence after his role in the 1999 movie 'Conspiracy' where he got the alias 'Ugo Shave Me.' [CoalCityConnect]

If you are very conversant with the child stars that were made in the mid and late 1990s in Nollywood, then Ifeanyi Ezeokeke would ring a bell. He was one of those promising talents like Williams Uchemba who's acting careers were so bright, you didn't need a soothsayer to confirm.

It took a Facebook photo shared by colleague Diewait Ipechukwu in 2020 for everyone to discover that the child star had been down with a strange illness for a while. [GistVic]

5. Lord of Ajasa

Lord Of Ajasa can be described as one of the pioneers of the Afro beats and hip hop industry we all enjoy in Nigeria today. He was known for his versatility in Yoruba rap which earned him as one of the biggest rappers in the early 2000s. [Instagram/LordOfAjasa]

lord of ajasa on his sick bed at the Ikorodu General hospital [PUNCH]

A few years down the line, Lord Of Ajasa's promising career took a nosedive as he was overshadowed by the thirsty, resilient and raw talents in the industry. Fast forward to January 2019, photos of the rapper in the hospital appealing for financial assistance after falling made it to social media.

Let's just say Lord Of Ajasa is the luckiest one on this list who has had a happy ending. [Instagram/LordOfAjasa]

It didn't take long before some of his colleagues and friends came to his rescue. Let's just say Lord Of Ajasa is the luckiest one on this list who has had a happy ending.