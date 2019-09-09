There are reports that reggae music icon, Majek Fashek is critically ill and has been hospitalised.

According to blogger, Linda Ikeji, the singer's manager, Umenka Uzoma Day revealed that he was seriously ill and is presently at a medical facility in London.

"Majek Fashek is very sick as we are currently at Queen Elizabeth Hospital Woolich in England. Sorry, this message is coming late, but let us all support him with prayers as we also really Need support financially for upkeep. More updates with videos and pics will be uploaded soonest," he said.

Majek Fashek was one of the biggest music exports from this part of the world in the late 1980s and the early 1990s. However, things took a different turn as he went on a self-exile which according to reports were because of failing health and personal issues.

A few years ago, he bounced back into the music scene again and became a regular at selected shows. In 2017, he was a guest at popular Abuja church, COZA, a visit which was called out by controversial On-Air personality, Daddy Freeze.

The very vocal OAP took to his Instagram page on Tuesday, December 19, 2017, where he blasted the church, saying he doesn't think a secular musician would be allowed to perform at a mosque or even a Buddhist temple.

"I am still searching for the sense in this. I am a huge Majek fan, but do I want to see him perform in a church? How did we get here? Maybe I'm wrong, but I thought Christian altars are supposed to be sacrosanct...Can a secular musician like Majek perform in a mosque? Have you ever seen an artiste like Majek perform in a Buddhist or Hindu temple?

''Can Majek perform inside the Okija shrine? or the soppona or ayelala shrine? If other religions value their altars and keep them sacred, is it out of place to suggest we do the same? We need to start asking ourselves these questions and we need to start asking them now!" he said.

This didn't go down well with Majek Fashek's manager, who went on to threaten Daddy Freeze over his statement.