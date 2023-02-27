ADVERTISEMENT
2023 Elections: Toyin Abraham's husband Kolawole clarifies stance on wife's choice of candidate

Babatunde Lawal

He rebuked all the curses laid on his family because of Toyin's support.

Nollywood actor Kolawole Ajeyemi [Instagram/KolawoleAjeyemi]
Kolawole Ajeyemi, the husband of Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham, has clarified his stance on his wife's preferred presidential candidate, All Progressive Congress representative Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

It is not breaking news that the actress has been the subject of the public's criticism for joining her colleagues in the Yoruba movie industry to endorse Tinubu.

Since coming out with her support for Bola Tinubu, a lot of her fans and colleagues have been knocking the actress, and some have even resorted to cursing her and her family. In response to the call and curses, her husband took to Instagram to express his feelings.

“Good day everybody, it’s not like I asked anyone of you to vote for any candidate or campaigned for any party and the fact that my wife is supporting a specific party doesn’t mean that I’m supporting her. So, those of you laying curses on my children I rebuke it all and I wish you all the same. And I repeat I did not campaign for any candidate," he wrote.

Weeks ago, the actress, in an interview with TVC, declared her love and support for Tinubu and suggested that she might be voting for the candidate in the forthcoming elections.

She also clarified that the decision on who to vote for is solely hers and not an attempt to cajole anyone into voting for her preferred candidate.

It appears that many netizens didn't get this memo, as they have heavily criticised the actress.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

