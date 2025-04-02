7 Top Places to Get Cheap Food Items in Lagos

It’s no secret that the cost of living in Nigeria is now higher than it used to be. But in Lagos? It’s crazy! Basic necessities like food are slowly becoming a luxury for many. Yet, since we can’t do without food, finding places to get cheap food items in Lagos is a no-brainer. Thankfully, I found seven markets that help you save money for other necessities without compromising on food.

1. Oyingbo Market

Are you familiar with the popular Yoruba adage, ‘ Oyingbo Market is unaware of a person’s absence? This market is known for its bustling atmosphere and high volume of daily transactions. It is one of the oldest, largest, and busiest food markets in Lagos State, Nigeria, in the Ebute-Metta area . If you’re in Lagos and have never been to the Oyingbo market, you are missing out on a great deal!

Oyingbo market serves as a major house for traders and buyers of foodstuffs. Due to this volume, buyers can find the cheapest food item deals and fresh supplies.

2. Mile 12 market

If you are familiar with Ojota and Ketu, you should know about the Mile 12 market . It is another large and busy food market in Lagos, Nigeria. It is located along the Ikorodu Road and is a major house for fresh food items.

The market is a key supply point for traders, restaurants, and households across Lagos. The Mile 12 Market is known for its affordability and variety of food items, including: Fresh vegetables like tomatoes, peppers, onions, and leafy greens.

Fruits such as oranges, bananas, pineapples, and watermelons

Grains like rice, beans, and garri

Tubers, including yams, potatoes, and cassava

Meat, fish, and poultry products

Spices and condiments While the traffic congestion and sanitation issues used to be a headache, efforts have been made to improve these conditions through waste management initiatives and relocation discussions.

3. Ile- Epo market

Iyana-Ipaja and Abule-Egba residents are ‘eating good’ thanks to the Ile-Epo market.

It is a favourite among mainland residents for cheap foodstuffs in bulk. Its location makes it easily accessible to Alimosho Local Government Area residents and neighboring communities. Lagosians love shopping there because of its fresh produce, affordable food prices, bulk purchasing, variety of products, and accessibility.

4. Iddo market

It is a bustling commercial arena in Iddo, near Ebute Metta and adjacent to Oyingbo. Its nearness to the Lagos Terminus railway station enhances its accessibility, making it a convenient spot for traders and shoppers.

It's also one of Lagos’ best places to get cheaper food items. Its proximity to Oyingbo Market creates healthy competition, which benefits Lagosians. Both markets sell similar food items and are forced to keep their prices competitive to attract buyers. Shoppers can also compare prices and bargain for the best deals. There's also a steady supply of fresh goods since both markets regularly receive shipments from farms and suppliers.

5. Daleko Market

It is situated in the Mushin area of Lagos and is renowned as a central area for local and foreign grains, especially rice. Its location along Daleko Market Road, Mushin, Lagos, Nigeria, makes it easily accessible via major routes such as the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, Mushin, or Iyana Isolo. Lagosians shop at Daleko Market because of its wholesale prices, diverse product range, accessibility, and specialised services.

6. Oke-Arin market

Oke Arin is a bustling commercial market located in the heart of Lagos Island, Nigeria. Accessible via Apongbon, this market is renowned for its extensive range of products, including food items, clothing, and household goods, all offered at competitive prices. The Lagos State Government temporarily closed Oke Arin Market in February 2025 due to environmental concerns, but it has since reopened after traders signed an undertaking to maintain cleanliness and adhere to environmental regulations.

7. Ikotun Market

This lively open-air market is situated in the Ikotun area of Lagos, Nigeria. Known for its competitive pricing strategy, it offers discounted food items, including foodstuffs, fruits, and vegetables. It is one of the largest markets in Lagos State.

The main attraction behind the Ikotun market's popularity is its diverse product range. Shoppers can find a wide array of goods, including fresh produce, clothing, electronics, and household items. Located in the Alimosho Local Government Area, Ikotun Market is easily accessible to a large number of residents and visitors.