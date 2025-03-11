7 Most common foods that can cause food poisoning

Have you ever had food poisoning? This is what happens when you eat contaminated food. It is usually caused by bacteria, viruses, or toxins present in the food. Some of the symptoms may include nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, stomach cramps, and fever.

Food poisoning is quite common and while any food can become contaminated if not handled properly, some foods are more likely to cause food poisoning than others. Here are the most common foods that can cause food poisoning;

1) Raw or undercooked meat and poultry

Meat and poultry, such as chicken, beef, and turkey, can carry harmful bacteria like Salmonella and Escherichia coli. If not cooked properly, these bacteria can cause severe food poisoning. Always cook meat to the right temperature and avoid eating undercooked or pink meat.

2) Raw or undercooked eggs

Eggs can be contaminated with Salmonella, which can lead to food poisoning if they are eaten raw or not fully cooked. This is why it's best to avoid consuming raw eggs in homemade mayonnaise, cake batter, or salad dressings.

3) Seafood and shellfish

Raw or undercooked seafood, especially shellfish like oysters, mussels, and clams, can contain harmful viruses and bacteria such as Vibrio and Norovirus. Cooking seafood thoroughly reduces the risk of food poisoning.

4) Unwashed fruits and vegetables

Fruits and vegetables can be contaminated with bacteria from the soil, water, or handling. Eating them without washing can lead to infections like E. coli or Listeria. Always rinse them under running water before eating or cooking.

5) Cooked rice and pasta

Leftover rice and pasta can become breeding grounds for Bacillus cereus bacteria if not stored properly. These bacteria produce toxins that can cause food poisoning. Always refrigerate leftovers quickly and reheat them thoroughly before eating.

6) Unpasteurised juices

Freshly squeezed juices that have not been pasteurised can contain harmful bacteria. Store-bought juices are usually pasteurised and safer to drink. If making fresh juice at home, wash fruits and vegetables properly before juicing.

7) Contaminated water

Drinking unclean water or using ice made from contaminated water can cause infections from bacteria like E. coli and Cryptosporidium. Always drink filtered or properly treated water, especially when travelling.