As a true Asian fangirl who enjoys K-pop and K-drama, Bollywood films, Chinese historical dramas, and Thai romance thrillers, I’ve been utterly enthralled by Asian culture since my teenage years, and nothing has changed in my early adulthood. Aside from fangirling over Korean boy groups and kicking my feet under the duvet while watching love blossom in a Chinese palace, another one of my favourite pastimes is eating Asian food.

There’s something about it that makes me feel like I’m part of their world, even if it’s just for a fleeting moment. It’s comforting, soul-soothing, full of flavour, and I’m always content. Since 2023, I’ve made it a yearly obligation to try every type of Asian cuisine I can find on the mainland in Lagos, and I can honestly say I’ve not been disappointed. One thing I’ve noticed is how homey these restaurants feel. They’re like little portals to Asia, tucked away in Lagos, where the food is great, and the vibes are even better.

If you’re on the lookout for the best Asian restaurants on the mainland, here are my top picks.

1. Hua-Han

📍Locations: 45C Sobo Arobiodu Street, Ikeja GRA

Oriental Hotel, 3 Lekki-Epe Expressway, Victoria Island

💸 Budget: ₦25,000 - ₦35,000 per head.

Let me just confess now; my friends, family, and colleagues at work are probably exhausted from hearing me talk about Hua-Han. As of May 2025, I’ve already been there three times this year. I just can’t get enough. The food is genuinely top-tier, but it’s the atmosphere that makes me feel like I’m in one of those inns you see in Disney films.

The space is serene and welcoming, like a little safe haven that only a few people know about (although it’s getting increasingly popular, so go early!). Hua-Han offers four menus: two food menus (Korean and Chinese), and two drink menus. One menu features special drinks, such as milk tea and boba, while the other includes soft drinks, juices, smoothies, mocktails, cocktails, and wine.

Their Korean barbeque platters are the main event that everyone wants to experience. It’s one thing to see them all the time in Korean dramas, and it’s another to see them in real life. Your server grills your meat, including beef, mutton, shrimp, and sausage, right at your table, with seasoning options such as garlic, onion, kimchi, and spicy cucumber.

It’s such an interactive and fun dining experience. While the Chinese menu leans more towards pre-cooked dishes like shredded beef in black pepper sauce or oyster sauce, garnished with spring onions, broccoli, and green peppers. Most people pair their protein with fried rice (they have shrimp options), or noodles. You can walk in at any time between 10:30 am and 10:30 pm. They also have a reservation system for birthdays or special events, with a separate dining area.

2. South East Asian Music Restaurant

📍Location: 64 Toyin Street, Opebi, Ikeja, Lagos

🕒 Opening Hours: Daily, 11 am – 10 pm

💸 Budget: ₦15,000 - ₦20,000 per head.

This spot understands the assignment when it comes to atmosphere. The décor is floral-heavy, and there’s something magical about the way the flowers hang from the ceiling. The menu has a medley of dishes from Korea, China, Thailand, and Japan, all served on gorgeous ceramic plates that remind me of those homely moments when your mum serves you lunch with love.

Their sushi and sashimi deluxe are crowd favourites, and their menu encourages you to try something new and exciting every time you visit. If you’re a die-hard Asian food fan or simply looking for a restaurant with great aesthetics and delicious food, this is the spot to visit.

Wakame Asian Kitchen and Lounge

📍Location: Marriott Hotel, 122 Joel Ogunnaike Street, Ikeja GRA 🕒 Opening Hours: Closed Mondays

Tuesdays – Sundays: 12 pm - 4 pm, and 6 pm - 10 pm

Lounge: Tues-Wed 12 pm–10:30 pm, Thurs–Sun 12 pm–1 am

Budget: Varies based on order, but it leans towards the premium end.

Stepping out of the heavy Asian decoration, Wakame is set up like a luxe, members-only dining experience. Located in the Marriott Hotel, Ikeja, Wakame is a beautifully modern restaurant with a semi-open kitchen where you can watch your food being prepared in real time by the chefs. I find that incredibly exciting because it’s like a performance before the meal.

The menu is vast, from Indian curries, handcrafted dim sum, bao buns, samosas, sushi, sashimi, and chef specials. There’s also a wide variety of drinks, including Japanese whiskey, gin, tequila, and signature cocktails. You can check out their menu here . They also offer a Sunday buffet that doubles as a spice market from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm, and host DJ Nights on Fridays and Saturdays from 9:00 pm to 1:00 am. It’s not the most traditionally Asian-looking place, but the quality of the food and the curated experience more than make up for it.

4. Zen Garden

📍 Location: 49 Isaac John Street, Ikeja

🕒 Opening Hours: Daily, 11:30 am – 11:30 pm

Zen Garden is a Chinese restaurant I think everyone should experience at least once, especially during a celebration. They’re open every day from 11:30 am to 11:30 pm, and the restaurant is spacious, with VIP rooms, conference rooms, and a banquet hall. It’s perfect for birthdays, corporate dinners, or big family outings. I’ve been here twice this year, once for my uncle’s 40th and another time for a date. I’ll be honest, it’s more suited for group hangouts. On my date, the staff were a bit too attentive for my liking.

They kept staring and circling the table like hawks, which wasn’t exactly great. But at least the food was chef’s kiss. I had their chicken in sweet and sour sauce, which was divine, especially paired with their special fried rice. For drinks, I had their “Pink Kiss” cocktail, which is easily one of the best drinks I’ve had in Lagos. Read through their menu here . Also, go easy with their appetisers because they’re filling enough to count as a full meal. Their servings are pretty decent, and I recommend sharing portions if you’re dining with others.

With all these Asian treasure spots scattered across the Lagos Mainland, it’s safe to say you don’t need to book a flight to Seoul, Beijing, or Bangkok to indulge your cravings.