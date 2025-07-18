What to Pack in Your Hospital Bag Before Delivery

Once the contractions start, you won’t remember half of these; that’s why we made this list. Preparing for your baby’s arrival can be overwhelming, especially with all the uncertainty that comes with labour and delivery . I recommend getting your hospital bag together at least a few weeks before your due date, if possible. Packing ahead helps reduce stress when it’s finally time to go in. Even if you plan to head home shortly after delivery, Nigerian hospitals don’t always provide the essentials, and things don’t always go as planned. You might need to stay back for observation, extra care, or baby-related reasons. So always pack extras. This checklist is a practical, Nigerian-specific guide that tells you why each item matters and what you need, with product suggestions where it helps.

For You (The Mother)

Hospital Card, Antenatal Record & ID These are non-negotiables. Your antenatal booklet and ID will be required at admission, and your hospital card gives the medical team access to your history. Have them ready in a zippered file. Wrappers (2-3) You’ll use one during labour and the others as covers or for sitting. Go for light cotton Ankara or batik wrappers. They’re easy to wash, quick to dry, and widely accepted in most hospitals. Maternity Pads or Adult Diapers Postpartum bleeding is a thing. Maternity pads or adult diapers help you stay clean and comfortable. Some women prefer diapers for less stress.

Shop from Clinicaid

Price: ₦16,000 by 20 Nightgown, Robe & Maternity Bras (2) Choose front-opening nightgowns and a loose robe to make breastfeeding and checkups easier. A good firm maternity bra with soft cups makes a world of difference during engorgement.

You can get them at Brief Essentials . They have many options, but this one costs ₦34,500. Disposable or Dark-Coloured Underwear (4-5) You’ll need more than one. Go for disposable options or dark cotton underwear, you won’t miss if it gets ruined.

Buy disposable underwear from Child Mate . They cost ₦1,300 each Toiletries Pack Include: Toothbrush

Toothpaste

Mild soap

Sponge

Deodorant

Face towel Hospitals won’t provide these, and you’ll want your items nearby. Hair Bonnet or Scarf It keeps your hair together and makes you feel more like yourself when visitors come around. Slippers (2 pairs) One for the bathroom, one for walking around the ward. Dunlop slippers work well and are easy to disinfect. Bath Towel Pick one that dries quickly and isn’t too bulky. You’ll likely need it from day one. Drinking Water & Straw Bottle During labour, you might not want to sit up. A straw bottle lets you sip without lifting. Glucose or Lucozade Sport also helps restore energy. Consume in moderation Snacks for Quick Energy Capri-Sun, crackers, or glucose cubes. Hospital food doesn’t always arrive on time. Phone, Charger & Power Bank You’ll be glad you brought a fully charged power bank when NEPA takes their light. Also include earbuds or a small book for distraction and entertainment. Plastic Bag for Dirty Clothes You’ll want to keep used clothes separate. A small waterproof laundry bag will do. Cash For tips, buying meds, or running quick errands. ATMs may be down or far away. Antiseptic (e.g., Dettol or Savlon) Use it to clean your hands, wipe surfaces, or dilute for bathing. Hospitals expect you to come with your own. Portable Fan Most Nigerian hospitals are hot. A rechargeable mini fan can make your stay way more comfortable. This, from Lucy , is good enough and costs ₦3,500

For the Baby

1. 1-2 Going-Home Outfits

Choose soft cotton onesies with mittens and a cap. Hospitals are usually cool indoors, so lots of that helps.

2. Newborn Diapers (4-6)

You might not expect to change many diapers in the hospital, but babies do their thing without warning. Brands like Molfix Newborn and Huggies Pure are gentle on fresh skin. Supermart sells this for ₦5,245 (50 pcs)

3. Wipes or Cotton Wool

If you're concerned about reactions, use fragrance-free water wipes or cotton wool and warm water. 720 pieces in this one from Baby Shop and costs ₦86,400

4. Receiving Blanket or Shawl

This is used to wrap the baby immediately after birth and while leaving the hospital. Look for breathable cotton or muslin options. This one from Baby Shop costs ₦28,000

5. Vaseline or Baby Oil

Nurses often ask you to bring this. Vaseline helps protect the baby’s skin from moisture and friction, especially around the diaper area.

6. Mild Baby Soap or Cleanser

If your hospital does a first bath before discharge, pack a mild cleanser like Cussons Baby Mild & Gentle or SheaMoisture Baby Wash.

7. Baby Bath Towel & Face Towel

Even if you don’t bathe your baby at the hospital, it’s good to have a towel for freshening up or in case of a mess.

8. Spirit (Moko Methylated)

This is used to clean the baby’s umbilical cord. Ask your hospital what they prefer to use. Moko is widely common, though.

9. Hot Water Flask

Warm water to clean the baby or mix formula if needed can be heated in a large Stanley or MasterChef flask, which works well and stays hot for hours. A variant of this classic costs ₦6000 on Just Fantastic .

10. Cup & Spoon