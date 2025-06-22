In a city like Lagos, where life moves fast and emergencies can happen at any time, knowing the right hospital to turn to is important. World-class specialists, clean, well-equipped facilities, these hospitals have earned a reputation for delivering reliable emergency care when it matters most. Here are the top 9 emergency hospitals in Lagos, ranked.

1. Reddington Hospital

Reddington is a top-tier medical facility, especially in emergencies. With 24/7 service and some of the best patient rooms in Nigeria, it offers multi-speciality care ranging from cardiology to neurology. Patients have praised the leadership and commitment of doctors who take hands-on responsibility, regardless of whether it’s a relative flown in for urgent care or an elderly patient in distress. Their ambulance response is quick, and the environment remains safe and clean. While some staff members lack warmth and patience, the hospital’s advanced equipment, constant power supply, and full-time specialist presence make it a top choice if you can afford it. Find out more about their services .

Read Also: The quiet crisis in Nigerian hospitals and why health workers are leaving

2. St. Nicholas Hospital

St. Nicholas combines solid medical care with a consistent emergency setup. Open round the clock, this multi-location hospital (Surulere, Lagos Island, Maryland) is known for its strong diagnostics and surgical capacity. Patients often highlight the cleanliness, competent doctors, and fast admission processes. It's also one of the few that specialise in trauma, neurology, and urology emergency handling. However, reviews point to erratic customer service and hidden charges. Still, St. Nicholas continues to deliver for people looking for a dependable, centrally located emergency hospital. Find out more about their services .

3. Evercare Hospital Lekki

This ultra-modern facility brings global healthcare standards to Lagos. Evercare is purpose-built with 165 beds, high-end diagnostic machines, and a paperless system that streamlines patient flow. Doctors are attentive, and emergency patients are often seen quickly. However, not all departments maintain the same efficiency. The radiology unit, in particular, receives low marks for poor communication and long delays. Pricing here is high, so having insurance or deep pockets is crucial. Still, Evercare ranks high for top-notch facilities and comprehensive care. Find out more about their services .

4. Iwosan Lagoon Hospital

Iwosan Lagoon earns its place with a balance of great doctor care and solid emergency infrastructure. Its high-dependency and intensive care units are staffed by skilled professionals ready to handle severe conditions. Reviews mention clean, calm environments that ease patient stress. Registration can be slow, especially at the Ikoyi branch, but the doctors’ expertise and bedside manner more than make up for it. The Ikeja branch is widely preferred for better efficiency. Find out more about their services .

5. Duchess International Hospital

Despite mixed reviews, Duchess shines in patient care and professionalism. Clean facilities, courteous doctors, and a smooth consultation process are highlights. Patients speak highly of the staff’s attention to detail and accurate diagnoses. That said, there are complaints about needing to chase staff for follow-ups and delays in reviewing test results. While it may not be perfect, Duchess still delivers dependable emergency care with an international standard feel. Find out more about their services .

6. Marigold Hospital

This hospital leaves a lasting impression with its cleanliness, compassion, and attentive care. Doctors and nurses take time to listen, explain, and check in regularly. The serene, well-kept environment makes it feel less like a hospital and more like a healing space. However, patients have reported delays between vitals and seeing a doctor, as well as minor service mix-ups like wrong food orders during admission. Marigold could move higher on this list if they fine-tuned these issues. Find out more about their services .

7. St. Ives Specialist Hospital

Known for its quick service and solid medical team, St. Ives manages emergencies well despite not advertising a dedicated emergency room. With 24/7 lab services and availability of specialists, it can respond to urgent needs efficiently. Locations across Ikeja, Ikoyi, Festac, and Akowonjo make it accessible. Some front desk staff need customer service training, but the overall speed and care patients receive, especially during physical injuries, make St. Ives a dependable backup in emergencies. Find out more about their services .

8. St. Mary’s Hospital

St. Mary’s offers affordable emergency healthcare with a warm, caring nursing staff. Patients note that the facility works well if you’re persistent; constant follow-ups and reminders are often necessary to avoid being overlooked. The hospital feels overworked, with one doctor sometimes attending to a full waiting room, but the team still delivers quality care. If you have time to wait and are willing to be actively involved, St. Mary’s can be a lifesaver. Find out more about their services .

9. Nigerian Navy Reference Hospital, Ojo

This military-run hospital is a solid option for emergencies, particularly for those with NHIS access or military ties. The environment is calm and organised, and staff are generally polite and professional. However, access is limited to the general public, and long wait times are a recurring complaint. While it offers essential services, the scope is narrower than most top private hospitals in Lagos. It can serve in an emergency if you're eligible and nearby, but it’s not the most accessible option for everyone.