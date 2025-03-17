8 Best Bra Options for Nursing Mothers and Pregnant Women

Nursing bras offer the convenience and comfort needed during breastfeeding. Typically, the size of a nursing mother’s breasts increases drastically for obvious reasons, so it’s not practical to use old bras during breastfeeding.

This article highlights the most reliable nursing bras, from full-coverage bras perfect for different sizes to sexy but functional bralettes and other practical nursing bras that offer comfort and ease. They can be worn anywhere and are adjustable to accommodate body changes.

Here are our top picks of the best bra options for nursing mothers and pregnant women in Nigeria

1. Moobi Hands-Free Breast Pump Nursing Bra

The Moobi nursing bra is perfect for all types of breast pumps and comes in different sizes: S (small), M (medium), L (large), and XL (extra large). It provides convenience and comfort for the nursing mother while pumping breast milk and can be worn all day without interfering with daily activities.

The Moobi nursing bra is also perfect for mothers who don’t have a breast pump but want to breastfeed in public places without exposing their entire breasts. All they have to do is pull out the nipple through the opening in the cup area.

Where to Buy: Shop Moobibaby.com . Price: ₦15,000

2. Madela Maternity and Nursing Bra

Madela Maternity and Nursing Bra is a one-size-fits-all bra for a mother’s comfort and convenience. It accommodates the changes her breasts undergo from pregnancy to delivery and the breastfeeding stage, regardless of the size she wears.

The Madela Maternity and Nursing Bra is made with stretchy material, has a non-wire, seamless design, and easily supports breast size fluctuations and everyday activities. It can be worn while pumping, and its open and closed clips allow for easy unhooking and reattachment.

You can get this bra in large or extra-large sizes and nude or black colours.

Where to Buy: Shop PleasantPlacesBabyLines.com . Price: ₦19,500

3. M&S 2 Pack Nursing Bra

The M&S 2-Pack Nursing Bras Set, consisting of two T-shirt bras, is designed to be discreet under clothing. These non-wired bras are gentle on pregnant women and nursing mothers, with slight padding for breast support and adjustable straps to accommodate body changes at every stage of pregnancy and maternity.

It comes in different sizes: S (small), M (medium), L (large), and XL (extra large), and it comes in different colors.

Where to Buy: Shop Jumia . Price: ₦30,000

4. Keira Nursing Bra

The Keira nursing bra is great for plus-size women, women with larger bust sizes, and nursing mothers. Its adjustable strap makes it easier to unhook and readjust for breastfeeding. It is available in Ink Blue, Nude, and Scarlet.

Where to Buy: Shop Lululingerie . Price: ₦15,202.03

5. Cotton Feeding Bra

This 2-pack feeding bra is made of cotton , which makes it hypoallergenic and less likely to cause allergic reactions or skin irritation. It is non-wired and has a laminated bottom cup to support the breast and provide added comfort. This easy-to-wear nursing bra has a one-handed clasp, making breastfeeding easy. It is perfect and ideal for plus-sized nursing mothers and pregnant women with larger bust sizes.

Where to Buy: Shop Lululingerie . Price: ₦11,837

6. Sharp Edge Nursing Bra

This wireless maternity and nursing bra is made of breathable elastic, an 88.2% nylon and 11.8% spandex mix that is stretchy enough to accommodate body changes. It has a one-hand removable clasp that makes breastfeeding easy and many back adjusters to ensure it fits throughout pregnancy and breastfeeding.



Where to Buy: Shop Maysharp . Price: ₦14,400

7. Generic Front Buckle Breastfeeding Bra

This bra is designed with a front open fastening for easy and convenient breastfeeding. It is padded, has wide straps, is made of pure, breathable cotton, and has no steel ring (non-wired). It is available in medium and 3X large sizes and is perfect for plus-sized moms or moms with bigger bust sizes.

Where to Buy: Shop Jumia . Price: ₦14,400

8. Alessandra B Nursing Bra

This nursing bra is stylish yet functional. Its front snap lateral opening and strap clip-down vertical opening make breastfeeding and pumping convenient and easy. It is wire-free and has adjustable wide straps for fit and comfort.

Where to Buy: Shop Ong.ng Price: ₦4,500

How to Choose the Perfect Nursing Bra During Pregnancy and Breastfeeding

A bra won’t help you produce more milk, but an ill-fitting bra can affect your milk production by constricting flow. Here is how to choose a good nursing/maternity bra: Design: A nursing bra should be able to lift heavier busts comfortably without wires. Wired bras put too much pressure on the breasts, and the aftermath of it is mastitis or plugged ducts, so it’s best to stay away from them.

Comfort: A good bra should be comfortable and easy to wear. It shouldn’t make you feel choked, dig into your breast or rib cage, or compress your breasts.

Material: Ensure that you select soft, natural, and breathable bras because women tend to have a higher body temperature during pregnancy and breastfeeding. For continued use, make sure the materials are also stretchy to accommodate body changes. This is also a specific feature to watch out for if you have sensitive skin. Also, avoid bras primarily made of synthetic materials; they are ideal in small amounts for stretching, but they can trap moisture and cause skin irritation.

Ease of use: Ensure that your nursing bras are easy to clasp and unclasp with one hand while holding the baby.

How Do You Know What Nursing Bra Size to Buy?

The best way to know your nursing bra size is by measuring your bust and the surrounding areas during pregnancy and after childbirth. Here’s how to do it: Step 1: Measure your bust circumference, that is, the fullest part of your bust. E.g., 90 cm Step 2: Measure your underbust, the area below your breast. E.g., 86 cm Step 3: Subtract the bust measurement from your underbust measurement. E.g., 90 cm - 86 cm = 14 cm. 14 cm - 16 cm: Cup B

17 cm - 19 cm: Cup C

20 cm - 21 cm: Cup D

22 cm - 24 cm: Cup E (DD)

25 cm - 27 cm: Cup F (DDD)

Women’s Bra Chart: Cup

After measuring your bust and underbust, use the results to find your nursing bra size in the bra chart below. Pick the next larger size if your measurements are between the numbers in the chart. The process of measuring yourself during pregnancy is the same, but note that your cup size will increase by at least one size once you start producing milk. This is why it is advisable to choose bras with many back adjusters.

How Often Should You Change Your Nursing Bra?

C hanging your nursing bra every six months is ideal, but if you feel uncomfortable or in pain, you should do so soonerWhen you start to notice changes in your breasts during pregnancy, it is recommended that you measure as instructed above and change from your everyday bras to maternity bras for comfort. For durability, you should have at least three nursing bras in different designs that you can swap when necessary.