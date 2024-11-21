5 Best Laptop Power Banks

Laptops are often left out of the conversation when discussing power banks that charge gadgets. But the truth is, they’re just as important as our handheld devices, especially for those who use their laptops to study or work. Laptops have batteries that run out just like any other gadget, and they need a power boost just like other devices do, especially when there’s no socket around you or when you don’t have power supply.



A common question that people often ask is "Can a laptop can be charged by a power bank?" The answer is yes. A laptop can be charged with a power bank, but not all power banks can charge a laptop. So, you have to ensure whatever power bank you get states it can be used to charge a laptop and is compatible with yours. Having an able power bank at hand that you can carry around is always a great idea, especially in emergencies. We have curated a list of powerful power banks that pack a punch and can charge your laptops for days. What I love the most about the power banks on this list is that they can be used to charge your phones, iPads, AirPods, and other devices as well.



Here are six of the top laptop-compatible power banks that combine impressive battery capacities, fast charging speeds, and additional features to keep you powered up wherever you go.



New Age FC50P 50000mAh PD Power Bank

This power bank provides a massive 50,000mAh capacity that is perfect for extended laptop usage. It comes with a Type-C output with Power Delivery (PD) for fast charging, along with dual USB ports, so you can charge multiple devices at once. The FC50P includes 4-fold protection technology against overheating and short circuits, ensuring your devices remain safe.

Additionally, its LED display helps you monitor battery life, and with a capacity this size, you can easily keep your laptop charged for days. Price: ₦52,500. Where To Buy: Shop New Age Chargers .

Oraimo PowerJet 27600mAh 130W Power Bank

This is one of Oraimo's treasured offerings. Sold out on their website, this oraimo PowerJet 130 is a sleek powerbank made for users who need high-speed charging on the go. With 130W output and a substantial 27,600mAh capacity, it’s one of the few power banks capable of handling power-intensive laptops. It includes a PD-enabled USB-C port which makes it compatible with most modern laptops.

It also has multiple outputs so you can charge your phone, laptop, and other devices at once. Despite its high capacity, it remains compact in size and easily portable for work or travel.

Price: ₦200,500. Where To Buy: Shop Jumia .

Oraimo PowerBox 600 60000mAh 22.5W Power Bank

Designed with heavy-duty use in mind, the oraimo PowerBox 600 is a 60,000mAh behemoth. Although its output is capped at 22.5W, which works best for lower-power laptops, the extensive capacity means you can charge multiple devices repeatedly before needing a recharge. This model is ideal for those needing prolonged usage, such as people who use their laptops for work or students tackling long study sessions. It also features a durable build which ensures longevity even with frequent use.

It has five outputs and can be used to charge five devices at once. This PowerBox power bank will give you immense value for your money. Price: ₦82,000. Where To Buy: Shop Oraimo .

Firman Power Bank P30H - 30000mAh

The Firman P30H power bank combines portability with solid charging power. With a 30,000mAh capacity, it can support multiple laptop charges and other devices as well. Its compact design makes it convenient for travel, and it includes a range of safety mechanisms, like protection against overheating and short circuits. Although it may not offer ultra-fast charging, it’s an excellent choice for steady and reliable power on the go.

It’s a reliable companion for anyone needing portable power without the bulk. Price: ₦39,000. Where To Buy: Shop Sumec Plaza .

Itel Max Power 600PF PD/QC3.0 Four Output

If flexibility is your priority, the itel Max Power 600PF is an excellent option. With a 30,000mAh capacity, it’s powerful enough for most laptops and comes with four output options, including PD and Quick Charge 3.0, allowing you to fast-charge multiple devices simultaneously. The power bank’s lightweight build makes it easy to carry, and it’s compatible with a wide range of devices, from laptops to smaller gadgets like AirPods and tablets.