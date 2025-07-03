7 Best Places to Get Affordable Baby Essentials in Lagos

Shopping for a baby is usually one of the most expensive things to do, not just because most parents would like to go above and beyond for their babies , but also because baby products are generally pricey, especially when you’re looking for quality. From clothing and diapers to skincare, car seats , and feeding accessories, it’s easy to get overwhelmed and overspend. If you’re looking for places where you can shop for baby essentials, from cereal, skincare, walkers, or wearables, and you want to get original, quality products that give you value for money, then you’re in the right place. These seven stores in Lagos are known for their affordability, product variety, and reliability.

1. Urban Skin

Urban Skin is your go-to destination if you’re looking for baby skincare and haircare products that aren’t readily available in local supermarkets. If you’ve been searching for imported baby lotions, shampoos, oils, or sunscreens, chances are you’ll find them here. They don’t stop at skincare; they also stock foreign-brand baby formulas, milk, laundry detergents, and homecare essentials. What makes Urban Skin stand out is that it also caters to mums. In one space, you’ll find breastfeeding pillow supports, postpartum skincare, and maternity-safe body products.

2. Labs Kiddies

Labs Kiddies is where you go when you’re setting up big things like baby cribs, car seats, bassinets, sterilisers, walkers, activity tables, and more. They have a broad range of baby gear and furniture at fair prices, and they are usually durable and long-lasting. If you’re a new mum or shopping for a growing toddler who needs a new high chair or wooden crib, Labs Kiddies has something practical to suit your needs. Their items also make excellent gift ideas for baby showers or birthday celebrations.

3. Eli Babies

Eli Babies is the store you’ll want to bookmark for everyday consumables. They cover all the daily basics, from baby food and formula to diapers, wipes, cereal, juice, and snacks. You can also pick up feeding bottles, bottle cleaners, and oral care products while you’re at it. It’s especially useful for parents who like to stock up on monthly baby supplies or are looking for trustworthy brands for their little ones. Eli Babies keeps a good balance between affordability and access to international and local products.

4. Pleasant Places Babylines

Pleasant Places Babylines is one of those stores where you walk in for one thing and leave with ten others. They offer a wide selection of baby care products, from bath and potty gear to feeding supplies like bottle brushes, pacifiers, flasks, and high chairs. They've got you covered if you’re also looking for car seats, baby clothes, or accessories like bibs and mittens. One thing that makes them stand out is their organised product range. You’ll find what you need without having to dig through disorganised shelves.

5. Kiddies Treasures

Kiddies Treasures truly lives up to its name as a treasure trove of baby essentials. From baby clothes and grooming kits to baby carriers, bath toys, sippy cups, diaper bags, nursery accessories, and even toddler beds, there’s hardly anything you can’t find here. They cater to newborns and growing toddlers, making it a great store for parents who want a one-stop shop without hopping around different markets. The prices are competitive, and you’ll likely find bundle deals or sales on selected items, especially during festive periods.

6. Maysharp

At Maysharp , you’ll find an impressive mix of baby and mummy essentials. They stock baby clothing for all sizes and sexes and functional gear like strollers, car seats, skincare products, pacifiers, formula dispensers, bouncers, and activity tables. For mums, you can get milk storage bags, nursing bras, covers, pads, and practical items that make breastfeeding and postpartum care easier. It’s one of those shops where you get both luxury and necessity in one go, all while staying within budget.

7. Monmartt

Monmartt is known for its range of high-performance baby products and feeding tech. You can get baby bath sets, clothes, shoes, bedding, pacifiers, teethers, flasks, and boosters. What stands out are their premium items like baby food processors, the Baby Brezza formula dispenser, and 1-step baby food makers. They also stock multipurpose essentials like changing stations and 2-in-1 bed-and-bag combos, which are ideal for travel or for saving space at home .