If you have dry skin, you know the struggle of lathering on body lotion before leaving the house, only to see white, flaky patches appear on your skin hours later.

It’s frustrating and, quite frankly, a little embarrassing. It gives off the impression that you didn’t moisturise before stepping out, when your skin just drinks moisture like a sponge. As someone with dry skin, I completely understand the need for a reliable, long-lasting moisturiser that doesn’t just sit on top of the skin but truly hydrates and locks in moisture.

Two of the most iconic body creams on the market are Nivea Creme and CeraVe Moisturising Cream. Both have amassed cult followings for their intense, long-lasting hydration and affordability, but which one provides the best hydration? Let’s break it down.

Nivea Creme - A Timeless Classic Moisturiser

NIVEA has been around for over a century. Founded in 1911 by pharmacist Oscar Troplowitz, the brand’s signature Nivea Creme was formulated using Eucerit, an emulsifier that binds oil and water together for a smooth, creamy texture. Since then, the formula has remained largely unchanged, with only minor tweaks to increase its hydration.

The sole reason behind its popularity is that it actually works. In a world oversaturated with skincare innovations, sometimes, simplicity is key. Nivea Creme is a no-frills, intensely hydrating moisturiser that effectively prevents transepidermal water loss (TEWL), an important part of keeping dry skin soft and supple. Price: 6,039. Where To Buy: Shop Mano .

Key Ingredients and Benefits

Glycerin & Panthenol – These two ingredients hydrate, calm and repair the skin barrier .

Lanolin, Alcohol, and Mineral Oil – These form an occlusive (protective layer on the surface of the skin) barrier to prevent moisture loss.

Microcrystalline Wax and Paraffin – These help to maintain the cream’s thick, rich texture for long-lasting hydration.

Despite its effectiveness, some skincare enthusiasts shy away from mineral oil, another ingredient in Nivea Creme. According to this report , Mineral Oil has been shown to improve skin softness and barrier function better than some other emollients. But some people also argue that it’s not entirely safe for use on the skin. When it is not properly refined, mineral oil may contain some carcinogenic properties, which increase the risk of getting cancer (yikes).

While it’s often criticised for being heavy, it’s actually non-comedogenic and helps lock in moisture, which will be especially beneficial for severely dry skin.

Texture and Performance

Opening the classic blue tin, you’re greeted with a thick, rich cream that feels instantly nostalgic. It’s white upon application, but absorbs fairly quickly, and leaves a slight film that absorbs slowly into the skin.

This might not be your cup of tea if you prefer a lightweight moisturiser, but if your skin constantly craves hydration, this cream will give you long-lasting moisture without a greasy feel.

Ingredients List: Aqua, Paraffinum Liquidum, Cera Microcristallina, Glycerin, Lanolin Alcohol, Paraffin, Panthenol, Decyl Oleate, Octyldodecanol, Aluminium Stearate, Citric Acid, Magnesium Sulfate, Magnesium Stearate, Parfum, Limonene, Geraniol, Hydroxycitronellal, Linalool, Citronellol, Benzyl Benzoate, Cinnamyl Alcohol.

CeraVe Moisturising Cream - A Dermatologist-Created and Approved Moisturiser

Dermatologists recommend CeraVe’s Moisturising Cream, especially for those with eczema, psoriasis, or compromised skin barriers. When I was experiencing steroid withdrawal, which made my skin extremely dry and dehydrated, this was one of the creams I relied on for relief.

It’s thick, rich, hydrating, and a little goes a long way. A small amount spreads easily across the face and body, making it cost-effective despite its slightly higher price point. However, I don’t recommend it for acne-prone or oily skin. It contains petrolatum, which can be too occlusive and potentially clog pores. Personally, I later found it too heavy for my face, as it led to small bumps over time. But as a body cream, it’s fantastic and makes the skin soft, smooth, and hydrated. Price: 14,000. Where To Buy: Shop Bevy Beauty .

Key Ingredients and Benefits

Ceramides (1, 3, 6-II) – These ceramides help restore the skin’s natural barrier.

Hyaluronic Acid – A star ingredient that attracts water to the skin and retains moisture.

Petrolatum & Dimethicone - These two occlusive ingredients provide a layer to lock in hydration.

MVE Technology – Incorporated by CeraVe, this technology slowly releases moisture over time for long-lasting hydration.

Furthermore, one of the standout features of this cream is its fragrance-free formula, which means it’s alright for those with sensitive skin. It’s also known to be beneficial for people undergoing chemotherapy, as it combats extreme dryness.

Texture and Performance

This cream is thick but spreads easily and all over the skin well. However, in hot climates (like Nigeria’s intense heat), it can feel heavy and uncomfortable, especially if you sweat throughout the day.

Additionally, unlike the CeraVe Moisturising Lotion, which comes in a pump bottle, this cream is housed in a twist-open tub, which isn’t the most hygienic option. On the bright side, it lasts a long time, and I used mine religiously for over a year and a half.

Ingredients List: Aqua, Glycerin, Cetearyl Alcohol, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Cetyl Alcohol, Ceteareth-20, Petrolatum, Potassium Phosphate, Ceramide NP, Ceramide AP, Ceramide EOP, Carbomer, Dimethicone, Behentrimonium Methosulfate, Sodium Lauroyl Lactylate, Sodium Hyaluronate, Cholesterol, Phenoxyethanol, Disodium EDTA, Dipotassium Phosphate, Tocopherol, Phytosphingosine, Xanthan Gum, Ethylhexylglycerin.

Which One Should You Choose?

Both creams are excellent for dry skin, but your choice depends on your skin type, climate, and personal preference. Choose Nivea Creme if: You love a classic, tried-and-true formula.

You want an affordable moisturiser.

You have severely dry skin and need an occlusive barrier.

You don’t mind a slightly thick, film-like texture. Choose CeraVe Moisturising Cream if: You have very dry, sensitive, or eczema-prone skin.

You prefer a fragrance-free, dermatologist-recommended formula.

You want a lighter occlusive cream with added ceramides and hyaluronic acid.

You don’t mind a heavier texture in warm weather.

Finally, if you love simple and hydrating formulas, Nivea Creme is a great budget-friendly option. It’s rich, occlusive, and iconic. It’ll also come in really handy during the colder months like harmattan.