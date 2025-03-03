The Best Whitening Toothpastes, According to Dentists

“You’re never fully dressed without a smile,” sang Annie from the film, Annie. But in a world obsessed with the perfect dazzling white teeth, that smile can feel incomplete without a little extra brightness.

So this is where whitening toothpaste comes into play. They’re the go-to solution for those looking to elevate their pearly whites without shelling out for professional treatments. But do these toothpastes actually whiten teeth, or do they just scrub away surface stains? And with so many brands claiming to give you Hollywood-level brightness, how do you separate marketing fluff from real results?

I spoke to two dentists, Dr Mariam Alayande, a dental surgeon with almost half a decade of experience, and Dr Uwem Albert, to get the inside scoop on what actually works and what’s just hype.

Can Whitening Toothpaste Really Whiten Your Teeth?

The short answer: kind of, but don’t expect miracles. The truth is, adult teeth aren’t naturally bright white. “Did you know that the natural colour of adult teeth isn’t white? It is slightly off-white to yellowish. Only milk teeth (babies teeth) are naturally white,” says Dr. Alayande.

Dr. Albert agrees, explaining that tooth colour exists on a spectrum. “The first thing I tell them is that tooth colour is a range. I try to explain that there is a difference between the natural range of grayish white to yellowish white.” This means that the expectations you set for a whitening toothpaste need to be realistic.

Rather than dramatically changing the natural shade of your teeth, whitening toothpastes work by removing external stains, that is, the ones caused by coffee, tea, red wine, and smoking. “For extrinsic stains, whitening toothpaste primarily works by removing surface stains, considering that the patient is keeping up with their bi-yearly professional cleaning,” she explains.

However, if you have intrinsic (natural) stains which come from genetics, medication, or trauma whitening toothpaste won’t do much. “For deeper stains, the only whitening option we can fully guarantee is in-office bleaching or at-home prescription bleaching,” she adds.

Dr. Albert also shares the same sentiment that: “Whitening toothpaste aims to remove surface stains for a ‘whiter’ smile, but there’s only so much a whitening paste can do.”

The Ingredients That Make a Whitening Toothpaste Effective

The secret behind an effective whitening toothpaste lies in its active ingredients. Both dentists highlighted three key players: Hydrogen peroxide : A bleaching agent that helps break down stains on the enamel.

Carbamide peroxide : Similar to hydrogen peroxide, it breaks down more slowly for prolonged whitening effects.

Calcium peroxide: A gentler alternative that helps remove stains while strengthening the enamel.

Fluoride is also a must. “It’s important that your toothpaste is fluoridated, as most of the country has no water fluoridation policies or the required fluoride in our ground water,” Dr. Albert notes. Fluoride helps to limit sensitivity and strengthen enamel, which is especially important when using whitening agents.

Top 3 Whitening Toothpastes Dentists Recommend

Not all whitening toothpastes work, but the ones that do work are backed by science. Dr. Alayande personally swears by Colgate Optic White. “It’s the only one I have personally used to date and seen results with,” she says.



Here are her dentist-approved options:

Colgate Optic White

This Colgate toothpaste is Dr. Alayande’s personal favourite, and for good reason. It is designed for those looking to brighten their smiles while maintaining overall oral health. It contains 1000 ppm Sodium Monofluorophosphate Fluoride, which helps prevent cavities by strengthening enamel.

Additionally, the inclusion of hydrogen peroxide makes it effective for whitening teeth, as this ingredient penetrates the enamel to remove deep stains. Other ingredients like calcium pyrophosphate and silica aid in gentle polishing. It’s also a great option if you want noticeable results without splurging on high-end products. Price: ₦1,150 - ₦13,400. Where To Buy: Shop Supermart .

Crest 3D White

A well-known toothpaste that contains hydrogen peroxide for noticeable stain removal. It also has 0.243% sodium fluoride (0.15% w/v fluoride ion) to fight cavities while also incorporating hydrated silica and disodium pyrophosphate, which work together to gently polish and lift surface stains. The addition of mica and titanium dioxide enhances the toothpaste’s ability to reflect light, creating a brighter appearance.

However, it contains sodium laurel sulfate (SLS), which may not be ideal for individuals with sensitive mouths. Crest 3D White is particularly suitable for those who consume staining foods and drinks, such as coffee and wine and want to maintain a bright smile. Price: ₦9,500. Where To Buy: Shop Konga .

Sensodyne Pronamel Daily Protection Toothpaste

Sensodyne Pronamel is a trusted recommendation for individuals with tooth sensitivity or weakened enamel; unlike traditional whitening toothpaste, its primary function is to remineralise and strengthen enamel against acid erosion from everyday foods. It contains 0.315% sodium fluoride (1450 ppm fluoride) for cavity protection and 5% potassium nitrate, which helps reduce sensitivity by soothing nerve endings in the teeth.

The formula is free from SLS which means it is gentler for those prone to irritation. With ingredients like hydrated silica and sorbitol, it provides effective cleaning while being mild on enamel. Price: ₦9,715. Where To Buy: Shop Care To Beauty .

Dr. Albert, on the other hand, doesn’t endorse a specific brand but insists that fluoride is non-negotiable. “Make sure your toothpaste has fluoride, at least from 1000 to 1500 ppm (parts per million) is the recommended level,” he advises.

Is Charcoal Toothpastes Worth the Hype?

If you’ve scrolled through social media, you’ve probably seen influencers brushing their teeth with black charcoal toothpaste, claiming that they’ll give you the pearly whites you’ve always dreamed of. But do they actually work?

Dr. Albert says, “Activated charcoal helps with teeth whitening as it has an abrasive effect, so it’s not all hype. But I don’t know that they whiten more effectively than regular toothpaste.”

Dr. Alayande says, “Charcoal toothpastes have gained popularity, but their whitening effectiveness is debatable. While some may have mild abrasive properties, there’s limited scientific evidence to support their superior whitening abilities compared to traditional whitening toothpaste.”

Whitening Toothpaste and Sensitivity: What You Need to Know

One major downside of whitening toothpaste is sensitivity. “Yes, whitening toothpaste can cause sensitivity, but this isn’t only dependent on the toothpaste as it also depends on the condition of the patient’s teeth before use,” Dr. Alayande explains.

Dr. Albert also warns that overuse can wear down enamel, which can lead to increased sensitivity over time. “Consistent abrasion can wear off enamel to produce ‘whitening.’ Overuse of whitening toothpaste can lead to tooth sensitivity, and measures to manage sensitivity include fluoride therapy and adjusting your toothpaste usage if you notice sensitivity,” he says.

If you’re experiencing discomfort, consider switching to a gentler formula, like Sensodyne Pronamel Gentle Whitening, or alternating between a whitening and non-whitening toothpaste.

How Often Should You Use Whitening Toothpaste?

Both dentists recommend brushing twice daily with whitening toothpaste for best results. However, Dr. Alayande stresses the importance of professional cleanings: “Whitening toothpaste is only effective if the patient is keeping up with their bi-yearly professional cleaning.”

Dr. Albert also suggests avoiding certain harmful ingredients in whitening toothpastes. “Excessive levels of baking soda and hydrogen peroxide aren’t ideal. Harmful chemicals like chlorine dioxide also show up in certain whitening kits,” he warns.

Beyond Whitening Toothpaste: How to Maintain a Bright Smile

If whitening toothpaste alone isn’t cutting it, there are other options to consider: In-office whitening treatments : Performed by a dentist using stronger bleaching agents.

Prescription at-home treatments: Custom-fitted trays with whitening gel that offer better results than over-the-counter strips. For long-term maintenance, Dr. Alayande recommends: • Brushing twice daily with a fluoride toothpaste.

• Flossing daily to remove plaque buildup.

Rinsing after meals to wash away stain-causing food and drinks.

Limiting coffee, tea, and red wine (or using a straw to minimise contact with teeth).

Getting professional cleanings every six months to remove deep stains.

Dr. Albert also states that “It is important to also get regular cleanings (scaling and polishing) every 6 months to eliminate plaque and calculus.” He further sums it up perfectly, saying: “Don’t trip. Teeth are a range of white colours, so brush regularly and don’t let anybody make you feel bad if you don’t have Hollywood-white teeth.”

So What is The Best Whitening Toothpaste?

If you’re looking for an effective whitening toothpaste, choose one with hydrogen peroxide, carbamide peroxide, or calcium peroxide, and don’t forget fluoride. Dr. Alayande stands by Colgate Optic White, while Crest 3D White and Sensodyne Pronamel are also highly recommended.

But no matter what you choose, you need to manage your expectations. “The only whitening option we can fully guarantee is professional bleaching,” says Dr. Alayande. Dr. Albert also shares the same advice with tooth bleaching, saying, “Tooth bleaching is a whitening option. It employs light or heat-activated carbamide peroxide to wear stained enamel and reveal whiter layers. Certain stains are also intractable, and other restorations should be considered.”