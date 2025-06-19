11 Things to Check When Buying a Tokunbo Car

Buying a Tokunbo car (a fairly used or foreign used car) is smart if you want good value without stretching your budget. But it’s also a move that requires serious attention to detail. One small mistake can cost you thousands in repairs or leave you stuck with a car you can’t even register. If you plan to buy a Tokunbo vehicle in Nigeria, this guide will walk you through the 11 most important things to check so you don’t end up with a bad deal. Let’s get right into it.

1. Verify the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN)

Before you check the car physically, ask for the VIN and run it through an online database like Carfax or AutoCheck. The VIN reveals the car’s history , including accidents, mileage, title status (salvage or clean), number of previous owners, and more. If the seller hesitates to share the VIN or the report looks suspicious, that’s your sign to walk away.

2. Inspect the Engine Thoroughly

Pop the hood and take a good look. Check: Engine oil condition and level

Any leaks or unusual sounds

Rust or corrosion around the engine If the engine sounds rough or there’s visible damage, that’s a red flag. You don’t want to spend a fortune repairing a blown engine after purchase. Pro tip: Start the engine and leave it running for a few minutes. Pay attention to vibrations or warning lights on the dashboard.

3. Check the Chassis and Frame

Even if a car looks neat on the outside, the chassis tells the real story. Inspect the underbody for rust, welding marks, or any signs of a previous accident. A damaged chassis affects the car’s alignment, balance, and long-term durability. This is especially important for people buying used cars imported from snowy regions, where salt can corrode the car’s frame.

4. Test the Transmission

Shifting should be smooth, not jerky or delayed. Drive the car and test how it moves between gears. Automatic Tokunbo cars should transition quietly; manual cars shouldn’t feel stiff or make clunking sounds. If you feel hesitation when accelerating or notice grinding noises, there may be a transmission issue, and repairs aren’t cheap.

5. Look at the Tires and Suspension

Worn tires aren’t just an added expense; they can also indicate suspension issues or bad wheel alignment. Check: If the tires wear evenly

Bounce the car to test the shock absorbers

Listen for rattling when driving over bumps Suspension repairs can set you back, so don’t skip this step.

6. Scan the Dashboard for Warning Lights

When you start the car, every dashboard light should blink and then go off. If warning lights stay on, it might mean engine issues, brake problems, or electrical faults. Never ignore the check engine light; it could mean something serious or minor, but you’ll only know with a diagnostic scan.

7. Inspect the Interior for Signs of Neglect

Look at the seats, roof lining, dashboard, windows, and electronics like AC, radio, reverse camera, and Bluetooth. A neglected interior could indicate poor overall maintenance. Also, check for signs of water damage, like a musty smell or damp carpets, which could be from flooding.

8. Test the Brakes Properly

Take the car on a short test drive and test the brakes. Do they: Respond quickly?

Make screeching or grinding sounds?

Cause the steering wheel to shake? Good brakes are non-negotiable, especially on Nigerian roads.

9. Check the Exterior and Paintwork

Check for repainting, dents, and inconsistent paint tones; these could mean the car has been in an accident. Use a magnet to check for body filler (putty) on metal parts; the panel may be filled or damaged if it doesn't stick well. Also, check the windows and windshields for cracks or fogging.

10. Confirm All Documents Are Complete and Legit

For a Tokunbo car in Nigeria, you must verify these: Original customs duty papers

Bill of lading

Form M

Vehicle registration documents

Seller’s ID and receipt of purchase If any of these documents are missing or forged, you might have trouble registering the car with the FRSC or even risk having it confiscated by customs.

11. Get a Trusted Mechanic or Auto Expert to Inspect It

Don’t buy a Tokunbo car without a second opinion. A mechanic may spot something you missed, even if you know a bit about cars. They’ll check for hidden faults, tampered mileage, and other issues. Most importantly, they can tell you if the asking price is fair for the car’s actual condition.