7 Things to Check Before Buying a Nigerian-Used Car

Buying a Nigerian-used car can be exciting because you’re finally getting your own ride, ditching long waits at the bus stop, and skipping the surge pricing from ride-hailing apps. Truthfully, Nigeria’s second-hand car market is hit or miss. Among the good deals, you’ll find cars that look spotless on the outside but are on life support underneath.

So if you’re buying from a private seller, a dealer at Berger, or even via Instagram, here are seven non-negotiable things to check before parting with your hard-earned money.

1. Confirm the Vehicle Papers Are Genuine

The paperwork tells you more than the seller ever will. You’ll need to ask for and inspect the following: Original Proof of Ownership

Vehicle Registration

Insurance Certificate

Roadworthiness Certificate

Custom Papers (especially if it’s a Tokunbo or imported car)

Ensure the chassis number (VIN) on the papers matches the one on the car itself. This is usually found under the bonnet or inside the dashboard. For extra peace of mind, run the VIN through a verification service or ask the FRSC or MVAA for confirmation. If there’s any story or excuse around missing papers, that’s a red flag. You can also make use of AXA Mansard and Leadway Insurance .

2. Check the Engine and Transmission (This One Is Crucial)

You don’t need to be a mechanic to know when something doesn’t sound or feel right, but bringing a trusted mechanic with you is highly recommended. Start the engine cold and listen for unusual knocks, rattles, or smoke.

Look out for: Engine overheating

Rough idling or delayed response

Gear slipping or delayed shifting (in automatic cars)

Oil leaks or milky oil (a sign of water in the engine) Engines and gearboxes are expensive to fix or replace, so if either one is faulty, walk away, no matter how affordable the car is.

3. Inspect the Mileage and Look for Odometer Tampering

Many Nigerian used cars have their odometer rolled back to appear newer. While low mileage is generally a good sign, always cross-check it with the car’s condition. Worn-out seats, faded dashboards, or sagging pedals on a ‘low-mileage’ car should raise eyebrows. If available, ask for service history or oil change records. If the seller dodges the question, that’s your cue to be sceptical.

4. Pay Attention to the Suspension and Undercarriage

Given how unforgiving Nigerian roads can be, a car’s suspension takes serious damage over time. Take the car for a test drive and listen for: Clunking sounds when going over bumps

Excessive bouncing or swaying

Steering that pulls to one side Remember to check the undercarriage for rust, welded parts, or signs of major impact. If it’s heavily rusted or patched up, the car might have been in an accident or, worse, a flood.

5. Test All Electrical Components and the Air Conditioning

Driving in Nigerian heat without AC is not for the faint-hearted, and electrical repairs can be costly. When you inspect the car, check for: Air conditioning (it must cool properly within a few minutes)

Dashboard warning lights (if the engine or ABS lights are on, that’s a concern)

Power windows, side mirrors, and headlamps

Sound system, central locks, and wipers A car that can’t pass basic electrical tests may have wiring issues, especially if it’s been through water damage.

6. Look for Signs of Flood or Accident Damage

Some sellers will respray and rebrand a car that’s been through severe flooding or accidents, hoping you won’t notice. But your eyes and nose can spot clues: Mouldy or musty smells

Water lines under the seats or in the boot

Fresh paint jobs that don’t match the rest of the car

Misaligned panels or inconsistent gaps between body parts Flood-damaged cars are notorious for long-term issues, particularly with the electronics and engine.

7. Take a Long, Realistic Test Drive

I don’t mean just a lap around the car park, I mean you need to drive the car on actual roads. Test how it handles on bumpy roads, in traffic, and at higher speeds. Pay attention to: Braking response

Steering precision

Gear change fluidity

Unusual vibrations or sounds If the seller seems hesitant to allow a long test drive, ask yourself what are they hiding?

Here Are Some Automotive Products You Can Buy Alongside Your Car

1. Dash Cams: Redtiger F7NP Front & Rear 4K Dash Cam

If there’s one car gadget every Nigerian driver should invest in, it’s a dash cam. Between daily traffic chaos, ‘bumper-to-bumper’ moments, and the drivers that reverse without looking, video footage can be your best friend in the event of an accident or insurance claim.

The Redtiger F7NP Dash Cam is a dual-camera setup that records both front and rear views in crystal-clear Ultra HD 4K (3840x2160) + 1080p. With a wide 170° front and 140° rear angle, you’re covered from nearly every angle. It captures licence plates, road signs, or unexpected incidents at roundabouts and junctions. Price: $89.99. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon .

2. Digital Battery Tester: SOMA LCD Car & Inverter Battery Checker

If you’ve ever been stuck with a car that won’t start, or your inverter battery dies mid-power cut, you already know that battery health is no joke. The SOMA digital battery tester is a small but mighty tool that helps you spot battery issues before they leave you stranded.

All you need to do is connect the positive and negative terminals, and the battery’s health status appears clearly on the LCD display. It works for both car batteries and inverter batteries. This is especially helpful if you’re buying a second-hand car or haven’t changed your battery. No need to guess or rely on the “it still dey work” method because this gives you an instant, accurate reading. Price: ₦21,000. Where To Buy: Shop Battery.com .

3. Car Cleaning Kits: 26-in-1 Detailing Set for Interior & Exterior Perfection

Getting a car is not just about looking good; it’s also about maintaining its value. The 26-piece car detailing kit will help you keep your car spotless. This complete set includes: 5 x Detailing brushes

4 x Drill brushes (great for tyres and engine bays)

3 x Wire brushes

Vent cleaning tools, tyre and wheel brushes

Microfibre cloths, dash duster, wash mitt, spray bottle

And even a sturdy storage bag to keep it all organised. Price: $25.99. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon .