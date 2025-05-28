How to Check a Car’s History Before Buying in Nigeria

In cities like Lagos or Abuja, a car isn’t just transportation. It's freedom from ‘okada’ fumes, surprise rainstorms, and the endless wait for Uber or Bolt drivers. But before you secure that dream ride, tokunbo or brand new, you need to make sure it’s not hiding nightmare fuel under the hood. From hidden accident damage to stolen vehicles and financial headaches, buying a car in Nigeria without checking its history is always too risky. Fortunately, checking a car’s history is easier than ever, and this guide will walk you through exactly how to do it without stress. Whether you’re shopping through a dealership or from an online seller, this guide will help you avoid scams, uncover red flags, and feel confident in your next car purchase.

Why Must You Check a Car’s History in Nigeria Before Buying?

Think of a Vehicle History Report (VHR) as your car’s permanent record. It shows everything from past ownership and service logs to accident and theft history. Even if you’re buying from a trusted source, cross-checking is non-negotiable. Here’s what you gain by running a VHR: Authentic vehicle specs: Confirm the year, model, make, and manufacturer.

Hidden damage alerts: Spot any history of fire, flood, or hail damage.

Maintenance history: See if the car was properly serviced.

Accurate mileage: Detects odometer rollback or tampering.

Commercial use detection: Find out if it was used as a taxi or delivery vehicle.

Resale value insight: Check if the price matches the car’s worth.

Theft records: Know if you’re about to buy a stolen vehicle.

Recall and warranty info: Save on future repairs. A VHR helps you buy smart and protect your money.

How to Check Car History in Nigeria

All you need to start is the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN). It’s a unique 17-character code that functions like a fingerprint for your car.

Where to Find the VIN of a Car

On the dashboard (driver’s side, near the windshield)

Inside the driver-side door frame

Engine block or under the spare tyre

Vehicle registration or insurance documents Example VIN: 4Y1SL65848Z411439 Once you’ve got the VIN, you’re ready to check.

Where to Check Car History for Free in Nigeria

1. NICB (National Insurance Crime Bureau)

Best for checking: Theft and salvage status Visit NICB’s VIN Check Tool

Enter your VIN

Tick the terms box and hit “Search” Note: You get 5 free searches per IP address daily.

2. VINCheck.info

Best for: Basic specs, fuel economy, title records, and price history Visit VINCheck.info

Enter your VIN under “Run a Free Vehicle Report”

Click “Check VIN” Get a snapshot of recalls, ownership type, and even the best time to buy. Great for getting a rough idea of the car’s True Market Value (TMV).

3. Carfax

Best for: US-imported cars Head to Carfax

Use the VIN search on the homepage Carfax provides owner history, accident reports, usage type, and service logs, which are especially useful if you’re considering an American-used vehicle.

4. AutoCheck

Best for: Comparing vehicles across the same model year Go to AutoCheck

Input the VIN under “Check VIN” Free reports give you the basics—make, model, origin. Want detailed accident data, flood alerts, or AutoCheck’s exclusive vehicle scoring system? Go for the paid version.

What to Do with the Report

Once your report is ready, here’s what to analyse: Title status: Clean or salvaged?

Ownership timeline: Was it a one-owner vehicle or passed around?

Accidents: Look for red flags in repair history or major collisions.

Odometer accuracy: Compare mileage with age and service logs.

Price fairness: Check how the reported condition aligns with the asking price. If anything feels off, walk away. There’s always another car, but your peace of mind? That’s priceless.