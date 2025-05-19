Importing a Tokunbo car (a fairly used car) from the United States to Nigeria is a common and cheap way of having reliable foreign cars. Most vehicles in the Nigerian market, which are tagged "Tokunbo," come from the U.S., where the used car market is well structured and buyers have a lot to choose from. However, importing a car is not a one-off affair. From selecting the vehicle to clearing it at the Nigerian port , this article provides a step-by-step process for importing a Tokunbo car from the USA to Nigeria.

1. Understand What a Tokunbo Car Is

A Tokunbo car is an imported used car originally owned elsewhere, such as in America, Canada, Germany, or Britain. They are more dependable and better kept than domestic used cars and are thus so popular.

2. Choose the Right Car

Before beginning the importing process, select the precise make and model of the car you desire to own. Consider the following: Fuel efficiency

Spare parts’ ease of availability in Nigeria

Longevity on Nigerian roads

Resale value

Mechanical reliability Some popular Tokunbo models include the Toyota Camry, Honda Accord, Toyota Corolla, Lexus RX, and Mercedes-Benz C-Class.

3. Research Vehicle Auction Sites and Dealers

There are two common ways to buy a used vehicle from the U.S.: Online Auctions Sites like Copart and IAAI allow for bidding on used cars. Registration is required, and sometimes a broker is used, as these sites may require a dealer's license. Car Dealerships Alternatively, you can use legitimate U.S.-based used car dealerships such as CarMax or Cars.com . These sites provide detailed listings, history reports, and secure payment systems. Always check the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) to verify history, accident report, and vehicle condition.

4. Engage a Reliable Auto Dealer or Agent

Others find it more convenient to do business with seasoned auto agents or dealers who have been importing cars for a while. The agents help: Vehicle inspection

Bidding or purchase

Arranging shipping

Clearing at the Nigerian port Look for agents with a proven track record of successful importations. Request references or reviews before committing.

5. Calculate Total Expenses

Purchasing a vehicle from the USA and importing it into Nigeria comes with different costs. Make sure you account for: The cost of acquiring the car

Dealer commission or auction charges

The cost of shipping (typically between $1,000 and $2,000 based on port and size of vehicle)

Nigerian clearance fees

Duty and charges from customs (usually billed as a percentage related to the year and the value of the vehicle)

Agent commission

Port fees and handling charges It's best to include a buffer in your budget for any unexpected expenses.

6. Plan for Shipping

After the car has been bought, shipping follows. There are two principal shipping options: Roll-On/Roll-Off (RoRo) This is the cheapest option. The automobile is driven on board and driven off at the destination port. It's inexpensive, but it does not protect against sea exposure. Container Shipping The car is loaded into a container for protection, especially for newly acquired or luxury cars. However, at a higher cost. Major U.S. ports of shipment to Nigeria include: Houston, Texas

New York/New Jersey

Baltimore, Maryland

Nigerian port destinations usually are:

Tin Can Island Port (Lagos)

Apapa Port (Lagos)

7. Track and Receive the Vehicle at the Port

Shipping takes 4 to 8 weeks. Many shipping firms have tracking facilities so you can follow the movement of your car. Once the ship reaches the port, you or your clearing agent will be notified for pickup and clearance.

8. Clear the Car at the Nigerian Port

Clearing Tokunbo in Nigeria involves interacting with the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS). The key steps are: Producing the Bill of Lading (proof of shipment)

Vehicle Inspection Report (VIR)

Pre-Arrival Assessment Report (PAAR)

Payment of applicable customs duties, fees, VAT, and port charges

Release of the vehicle for collection

You should use a licensed clearing agent to avoid hassle and delay.

9. Vehicle Registration and Licensing

After clearing your vehicle, you will have to register it with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and collect the following: Number plates

Vehicle licence

Proof of ownership

Roadworthiness certificate Go to your state's Vehicle Licensing Office to finalise the process.

10. Final Check and Service

After your Tokunbo vehicle arrives home, have it thoroughly checked and serviced. Check the following: Oil and fluid levels

Brake system

Tyres and alignment

Electricals and batteries

Ensure the vehicle is in good condition before using it regularly. Tips for a Smooth Importation Process Always check the VIN before purchase

Use professional dealers and agents

Make photocopies of all documents

Be aware of Nigeria's importation rules (cars older than 15 years are banned)

Be up-to-date on foreign currency exchange rates to better budget