The Ultimate ‘Lagos Baddie’ Makeup Guide—Tips from a Lagos-Based MUA

Lagos is a city that never sleeps, and neither do its baddies. The ‘Lagos Baddie’ makeup look goes beyond being a simple beauty routine; it has now become an art and a statement. Before I go further, you might be wondering what a “baddie” is. According to Urban Dictionary, a baddie is a girl who is extremely put together and always looks phenomenal. Although the name might imply a “bad girl” personality, it’s actually far from that; it’s about being confident and attractive.

That being said, Lagos girls are known for showing up and showing out regarding their appearance, from their clothing to their skin, makeup, and hairdos. It’s no wonder the #LagosHairline trend on TikTok came about; it showcases the immaculate “invisible” hairline that Lagos hairstylists achieve with their clients' wigs.

But in this essay, we’ll look at the steps and products to help you achieve the ‘Lagos Baddie’ makeup look. It’s the kind of glam that makes you look like you just woke up flawless (even though we both know it took some serious blending).

To get the scoop on how to achieve this iconic look, I spoke to renowned Lagos-based makeup artist FacesbyMaraan (Obidike Uchechukwu) , who broke it down with all the sass, humour, and expertise you’d expect from someone who paints the faces of Lagos’ finest. So, if you’re ready to ensure that your face card never declines, grab your brushes and read this guide.

What Defines the ‘Lagos Baddie’ Makeup Look?

According to FacesbyMaraan, the Lagos Baddie aesthetic is all about soft, effortless glam. It’s that makeup look that screams, “I woke up like this,” but in reality, took a full hour of meticulous blending. The key features are defined brows, a seamless base, fluttery lashes (strips or extensions), and lips that stay glossy and inviting. The goal is to look expensive, even if your bank account disagrees.

And the secret weapon? Flawless skin prep. “The skin work has to be well blended to give the illusion of an effortless glam moment,” he says. In other words, patchy foundation and unblended concealer are unacceptable!

Building Your Lagos Baddie Makeup Kit

If you want to serve face like a true Lagos baddie, your stash must be elite. From a foundation that melts into your skin like butter to a lip gloss that makes your lips look positively edible, here’s what you need:

Step 1: Start with a Killer Base (a.k.a. Healthy Skin)

A flawless base starts way before you even pick up a foundation. “Moisturise your skin no matter your skin type!” Maraan insists. If your skin is drier than Lagos harmattan air, your foundation will cling to dry patches, and that’s not cute (see our sunscreens that feel invisible and look flawless under makeup ).

Step 2: A Luxe Foundation That Screams ‘Old Money’

A Lagos baddie’s foundation must be high-end - no questions asked. “Trust me on that,” Maraan says. His top picks are; NARS Light Reflecting Foundation - Known as a makeup-skincare hybrid product, this foundation provides medium buildable coverage, feels weightless, is transfer proof and actually strengthens the skin barrier.

It contains biomimetic oats, which evens out the skin complexion; Japanese lily turf, which helps the skin barrier; cocoa peptides; and milk thistle, which helps to reduce blue light effects. It’ll make your skin look naturally glowy, and it comes in 30 shades. Price: ₦107,000. Where To Buy: Shop Skincare Plug . Price: ₦40,000. Where To Buy: Shop Mama Tega .

Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Foundation – A classic for its long wear and flawless finish. Rihanna knew what she was doing when she released this Pro Filt’r Foundation that shook the beauty industry.

Available in 50 shades, this oil-free foundation gives the skin an instantly smooth finish and will stand strong come rain or shine. Price: ₦77,000. Where To Buy: Shop Essenza . Haus Labs Triclone Foundation – A new favourite for its lightweight but buildable coverage. This award-winning foundation from Lady Gaga’s makeup line quickly becomes everyone’s favourite due to its awesome formula. It’s a medium coverage foundation that feels less like a foundation, but more like a skin tint that will give your skin a complexion boost.

Also, its ingredients are quite interesting. It contains 20+ skincare ingredients, such as hyaluronic acid, squalene, centella asiatica, and many more. It’s a very moisturising foundation, but oily skin might need to be wary of it due to the oils in it. Price: ₦107,187. Where to Buy: Shop Mirrors Beauty . For my budget-conscious baddies, don’t worry because Maraan has you covered, he recommends:

Maybelline Fit Me Foundation—Maraan describes this foundation as a “Chef’s kiss in a bottle.“ It does a great job covering up discolouration, redness, or acne scars (if you have any). People with oily or acne-prone skin will thoroughly enjoy using it. Price: ₦11,000. Where to Buy: Shop Nana Hawa Beauty .

Step 3: Concealer and Powder (Because the World Can’t See You Looking Tired)

Maraan states that “even if life is showing you shege, as a baddie with these concealer and powder recommendations, the world will never find out.” A good concealer and setting powder will keep you looking well-rested and radiant.

Yanga Beauty Smooth Match Concealer – Made in Nigeria, this concealer from Yang Beauty is a hidden gem that blends like a dream. It covers imperfections and supports the skin with nourishing ingredients like Glycerin and Vitamin E for hydration and healthy-looking skin over time. Price: ₦9,000. Where To Buy: Shop Yanga Beauty .

One/Size Ultimate Blurring Setting Powder – This will make your under-eyes look like they belong to a doll. It comes in seven colours; ultra pink, ultra peach, sweet honey, rich peach, marigold, dark/deep, and translucent. Price: ₦74,800. Where To Buy: Mirrors Beauty . Price: ₦40,000 (Translucent). Where To Buy: Shop Beauty Connoisseur .

Customer review: I originally got it because I heard it’s the only pink powder that doesn't look ashy on brown skin. And it's TRUE!! It brightens without looking like you have pink powder on you. It also helps blend my foundation, which is a little too yellow on me, so it appears seamless and skin-like. Not cakey and not an overwhelming amount of fragrance in it which I LOVEE!! I used it for my passport photos and they turned out so good!!!”

Maraan swears by these two powders for a polished finish. A Lagos baddie’s face must always be matte in the right places and radiant everywhere else.

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Powder - A finely milled powder that blurs imperfections and gives the skin a flawless, airbrushed look without settling into fine lines. Price: ₦110,000. Where To Buy: Shop Skincare Plug .

Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Setting Powder - A versatile setting powder that won’t flashback and locks makeup in place while giving the skin a filtered, photo-ready finish. It also comes in a pretty lavender shade. Price: ₦68,000. Where To Buy: Shop Essenza .

Step 4: Lashes That Command Attention

A Lagos baddie’s lashes must be bold. Strip lashes or extensions, it doesn’t matter, as long as they flutter with every blink.

Step 5: The Lips (Because Baddies Don’t Do Dry Lips)

A baddie’s lips must always be luscious, and that means gloss. Here are Maraan’s favourites: Fenty Gloss Bomb—Fenty Beauty’s Gloss Bomb lip glosses have reached icon status in the makeup world. They’re not annoyingly sticky, smell good, last a long time, and have great pigment.

Some that look stunning on dark skin are the Hot Chocolit and Fuschia Flex shades. Get yourself one today, and you’ll be obsessed! Price: ₦45,000 (Hot Chocolit). Where To Buy: Shop Beauty Hub . Price: ₦46,200 (Fuschia Flex). Where To Buy: Shop Mirrors Beauty .

Maybelline Lifter Gloss – A more affordable but equally juicy alternative. Price: ₦10,732 (from ₦13,416). Where To Buy: Shop Beauty Hut .

Beauty by AD Luxe Potion—Made by Nigeria’s very own Adeola Diiadem, Beauty by AD’s lip oils are nourishing and glossy in one swipe. They’re a lip gloss-lip oil hybrid with shimmers. Price: ₦12,000. Where to Buy: Shop Beauty by AD .

How to Make Your Makeup Last Through Lagos Weather

Lagos's weather is unpredictable. You could face strong winds in the morning and a blazing sun by afternoon. To keep your makeup in place, Maraan’s golden rule is: “Invest in a really good setting spray.”

FacesbyMaraan’s top picks:

Kryolan Fixing Spray – This fixing spray will keep your face in place even through an afternoon in Balogun Market. Price: ₦35,000 - ₦75,000. Where To Buy: Shop Nana Hawa Beauty .

One/Size On ‘Til Dawn Setting Spray – A fan-favourite for all-day hold. Beyoncé’s makeup artist revealed that this was the setting spray that held the singer’s makeup in place during her Renaissance tour, and Tems’ makeup artist also gave fans a glimpse of her drenching Tems’ face with it. It also made it to our list of setting sprays for immovable makeup . Price: ₦20,000 - ₦83,000. Where To Buy: Shop Girlz Korner .

For the baddies who love a dewy, hydrated glow, Maraan suggests Morphe Continuous Setting Mist. Price: ₦16,000 - ₦50,000. Where To Buy: Beauty Hub .

Pro Tips from FacesbyMaraan

Skin Prep—When asked about his top tips for achieving a flawless base, Maraan stressed skin prep. “A well-moisturised face makes all the difference,” he says.

Colour Theory Should Be Your Best Friend – “Not every fair-skinned babe has a yellow undertone. Find your true match!” He explains that from the moment he meets his baddies (clients), he starts making mental notes of their foundation shade matches. “Really, from the moment I get to see my baddie I start planning her makeup look and foundation shade match in my head. To me it's a process but there's no one way to the final look. I can decide to start with the eyes because I want to give a lifted look or the skin work.”

The Key to Long Lasting Makeup - Despite the controversy of setting sprays, Maraan argues that in a humid climate like ours, they shouldn’t be skipped. “You ALWAYS have to set your creamy products to lock them in place.”

The Lagos Baddie look is all about intentionality. If you’re splurging on luxury beauty items or finding affordable gems, the key is blending like your life depends on it and never skipping setting spray.