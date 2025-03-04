Peptides Are the Hottest Thing in Skincare, But What Exactly Are They?

If you’ve spent even five minutes scrolling through the latest skincare launches, you’ve probably noticed one ingredient getting a lot of hype: peptides. They’re in serums, moisturizers, and even eye creams, all promising smoother, firmer, and younger-looking skin. But what exactly are peptides, and why is everyone suddenly obsessed with them? Let’s break it down without the confusing science lecture.

So, What Are Peptides?

Think of peptides as the tiny but mighty building blocks of your skin. They’re short chains of amino acids, which are essentially the raw materials your skin uses to make proteins like collagen, elastin, and keratin. These proteins are responsible for keeping your skin firm, bouncy, and youthful. When we hit our mid-20s, collagen production naturally slows down, and this is where peptides come in. They send signals to your skin cells to kick-start collagen production again by helping to smooth wrinkles, firm up sagging skin, and improve overall texture. Basically, they’re like personal trainers for your skin, pushing it to stay strong and resilient.

The Science Backs It Up

If you’re wondering if peptides actually work or if they’re just another skincare buzzword, science has your answer. A study by the National Library of Medicine tested a peptide complex on human skin and found that it significantly boosted collagen levels and improved wrinkles. Another clinical trial showed that a peptide serum improved fine lines in just 15 minutes (yes, you read that right). The effects continued to improve over 12 weeks, which proves that peptides are not just a short-term fix, and they can actually bring long-term benefits too.

Are Peptides Safe for All Skin Types?

Absolutely! Peptides naturally occur in the body, which means they’re generally well-tolerated. So if you have oily, dry, sensitive, or acne-prone skin, peptides can fit into your routine without causing irritation.

That said, some people might experience mild irritation, but this is rare. While some dermatologists offer treatments like peptide injections, let’s just say those come with potential side effects like increased appetite and fluid retention. So, maybe we should stick to the topical versions, shall we?

How to Use Peptides in Your Routine

Peptides work best when combined with hydrating and skin-repairing ingredients like hyaluronic acid , ceramides, and vitamin C . So, if you want to improve your skincare routine, look for formulas that combine these ingredients for maximum glow. I believe you should now understand or have an idea of what peptides are and what they do to your skin. And if you’re ready to try them for yourself, here are some of the best peptide-packed products to add to your routine:

1. COSRX The 6 Peptide Skin Booster

Best for: Hydration + Wrinkle Reduction The makers of the world's most popular snail mucin essence recently launched this Peptide Skin Booster, which is already making big waves and racking up impressive reviews. It contains multiple peptides, including Acetyl Hexapeptide-8 and Copper Tripeptide-1, which help reduce fine lines and improve skin elasticity. It also contains niacinamide and sodium hyaluronate (hyaluronic acid), which brighten and hydrate your skin like a dream.

This Cosrx Peptide Skin Booster can be used as an essence because it not only hydrates and absorbs well but also helps the other products in your skincare routine absorb better. It also helps with redness and irritation, softens skin, and improves skin tone over time. This bottle will also last you a long time, so you’re getting your money's worth. Price: ₦15,500. Where to Buy: Shop Buy Better.

2. The Ordinary Buffet + Copper Peptides

Best for: Anti-Aging + Skin Repair This serum is a peptide overload with Copper Tripeptide-1 (great for healing and firming), Acetyl Hexapeptide-8 (a Botox-like peptide for smoothing expression lines), and Palmitoyl Tripeptides (for collagen support). It also contains hyaluronic acid for hydration and antioxidants to protect against environmental stressors like bacteria and pollution.

Please note that copper peptides can be unstable when combined with certain ingredients, such as vitamin C, retinoids, benzoyl peroxide, ferulic acid, and alpha hydroxides (AHAs), such as glycolic acid. So, it’s best not to use them alongside products containing these ingredients. Price: ₦15,500. Where to Buy: Shop Bevy Beauty .

Customer review: “Definitely a 5 out of 5 for The Ordinary Buffet + Copper. If I could give it a 10, I would. Not only does it help with lines, wrinkles, texture irregularities, and dehydration. It also helps to repair the skin. My dark spots and broken skin from acne heal so much faster. My skin is healthier and looks younger. There’s nothing I dislike about Buffet+Copper. I know Buffet+Copper isn’t an active or an acid, but I still suggest introducing it slowly into your routine.”

3. The Inkey List Peptide Moisturizer

Best for: Dry + Mature Skin This rich moisturiser contains a mix of two peptides: royal epigenetic peptide (a protein for cell acceleration) to boost collagen and royal epigenetic peptide (a protein for cell acceleration) to speed up skin renewal. It’s also packed with moisturising ingredients like shea butter, glycerin, and betaine for deep hydration, making it an excellent moisturiser for dry, ageing, and sensitive skin. Although it might be too much for people with very oily skin, it is an affordable peptide moisturiser that doesn’t contain any harmful chemicals.

Additionally, its packaging is quite smart. It comes in a closed jar with a small hole that dispenses the right amount of product. This is much more hygienic than jars that you must dip your hands into, exposing the product to bacteria. Price: ₦31,500. Where to Buy: Shop Hello Beauty.

4. Jumiso Snail Mucin 95 + Peptide Facial Essence

Best for: Hydration + Skin Barrier Repair If you love snail mucin (and honestly, who doesn’t?), this essence takes it to the next level by combining snail secretion filtrate with Copper Tripeptide-1 and Palmitoyl Peptides to boost collagen and heal the skin barrier. It has a thin, semi-fluid texture, unlike the slimy texture of most snail mucin products. It also applies well to the skin and absorbs within seconds. With consistent use, expect plumper, smoother skin.

If you have sensitive skin, please do a patch test before committing to the product. Some people may be sensitive to snail mucin. The price ₦16,500. Where To Buy: Shop Teeka4 .

Customer review: “LOVE this one so much more than Cosrx because it has peptides and it isn’t sticky. It absorbs so well and does wonders for my skin!”

5. Medik8 Liquid Peptides (30% Complex Multi-Peptide Serum)

Best for: Deep Wrinkles + Firmness This advanced serum is formulated with 10 different peptides that are designed to stimulate collagen, prevent collagen breakdown, and relax expression lines. It also contains hyaluronic acid to keep your skin hydrated and plump. If you’re serious about anti-ageing, this serum is worth splurging on. Price: ₦35,800 - ₦115,518. Where To Buy: Shop Care To Beauty.

Customer review: “This product is so nice and hydrating on the skin. It is a little expensive but I would recommend it. It needs to be used for a number of months to see long lasting results though (just like all other peptides/products).”

6. Naturium Multi-Peptide Moisturiser

Best for: Fine Lines + Even Skin Tone One thing about Naturium is that they always get it right when it comes to promising and delivering. Their Multi-Peptide moisturiser is a peptide-rich moisturiser that also contains vitamin C and panthenol. Described as “nutrient dense,” this formula targets wrinkles, boosts hydration, and evens out skin tone. It makes the skin look glowy, and it layers well underneath makeup. Its texture is light, so oily and combination skin would appreciate it. Although it might not hit the spot for dry skin.

It’s a great all-rounder for anyone looking to prevent or reduce signs of aging while keeping skin soft and nourished. Price: ₦43,000. Where To Buy: Shop My Skin Plug.

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronised Multi-Recovery Complex Serum

Best for: Nighttime Skin Repair Estée Lauder is one of the biggest names in the beauty industry. Its Advanced Night Repair Synchronised Multi-Recovery Complex Serum (also called ANR) was the first nighttime serum in the world. While hyaluronic acid is now a common ingredient in skincare, Estée Lauder was the first brand to use it in its formulations.

Launched in 1982, this serum is an icon in the skincare industry and one of the best-selling products. It contains Estée Lauder’s proprietary “night peptide,” which works alongside hyaluronic acid and antioxidants to plump, firm, and repair skin overnight. This serum does a great job of calming irritated skin, improving dull skin, and providing a visibly brighter complexion. With over 22,000 rave reviews, this formula is definitely doing something right.

While it is undoubtedly expensive, the reviews speak for themselves. Price: ₦108,732 - ₦147,521. Where To Buy: Shop Care To Beauty.

Customer review: “My skin was breaking out with dull terrible acne scars. I have a combination, oily skin and I was so confused because I have never had issues like that before. I tried so many things to help my skin but nothing worked. I was blown away. The sales lady advised me to use it for at least four weeks to really see the results. She asked me to remove everything else in my skin care routine except the cleansing, essence, and then the ANR, and to use it day and night. I put my faith in it, did as she said and after just one week, the change and improvement was dramatic. It was that good. So, after the first week of use, I ordered two 50ml bottles because I didn't want to run out. To be honest, this was my most expensive investment in skin care. EVER. I'm not a fan of the price but it's the one thing that worked.”