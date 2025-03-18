The Best “I’m Broke But I Still Love You” Gifts

While current economic realities would mean love now costs more than a dime, it doesn't have to be pricey. You can give that special someone many creative and thoughtful gifts without breaking the bank. While you may not be able to afford diamonds, expensive gadgets, or designer clothing, you can still express your love through the following thoughtful and creative gift ideas. Beyond the cost of these gifts, the thought and creativity behind them matter more.

1. Handwritten Letters and Personalized Notes

There’s something magical about a handwritten letter. In an age of quick texts and emails, the efforts behind writing down your feelings on paper make it feel incredibly intimate and sincere. With these notes, you can share memories, express gratitude, or tell your partner what they mean to you. Even if your handwriting isn’t perfect, the fact that you wrote it yourself won’t count against you (and you both can have a little laugh over it). You could even make multiple notes, each revealing why you love them. You can spice things up by hiding these notes around the house for them to discover one at a time.

2. Couple’s Mugs

Some things are better when shared with a loved one, including a good cup of coffee or tea. That’s where couples mugs come in. These mugs are designed to complement each other through matching designs or unique illustrations that form a complete picture when placed side by side. It is perfect for celebrating your bond in a fun and creative way.

Price: ₦20,000. Where to Buy: Shop QatGifts

3. Leather Bags For Men

Is your man a hybrid worker who works from home , co-working spaces , or the office, a frequent flier who logs high status on business trips, or a classic gentleman who loves to stand out? If so, getting him a bag to carry his laptop , power bank, tablet, mini WiFi, multiple phones, power cords, or perhaps some gym clothes is a thoughtful gift. It shows that you keep his needs at heart.

Lightbulbng Concepts Handheld Leather Bags Collection is a good choice for leather bags. Their bucket bags go for ₦15,000, while their plumb and magnetic sling bags go for ₦12,000 each.

4. Perfumes

Who doesn’t love to smell good? Even more, if your loved one can attach their favourite scent to you, it’s a way of constantly being on their mind. Here’s a guide for choosing cheap but lovely perfumes for women under ₦10,000 and men .

5. Cook a Homemade Meal

If you are a partner who doesn’t cook frequently, cooking for your loved one is a nice way to show you care (if you can cook, please). Food brings people together, and that’s why this is a lovely option. For a stronger bonding experience, you could do the cooking together. This idea can be paired with a home movie marathon.

6. Love Cards

Think handwritten letters, but this time, they’re more customised, probably with a little drawing. For most of us who gave gifts or were gifted as teenagers, this was a go-to gifting option, and against popular belief, they are not outdated. It is all about perfecting it to what your partner will love.

Price: ₦1,500. Where to buy: diamondsealcards

7. A Music Playlist

Music is a universal language. You and your partner could have an artist, an album or even a genre that connects you. Compiling a playlist of these songs is a great way to show your partner that you love them, even though your pocket isn’t large. The sentimental value of this type of gift is high, especially with how personal it is. You can create these playlists on Spotify , Apple Music , and YouTube Music . You can get a customised keychain with an engraved scannable music playlist if you want to spend more.

Price: ₦4,217. Where to buy: AliExpress .

8. A Memory Jar

A memory jar is a simple idea. Find a jar or any container you have at home, and fill it with small notes about your favourite moments together, reasons why you love your partner, or even future dreams and aspirations. This jar could end up holding the shared memories that you could both visit later, on good days or bad ones. It is a kind of gift idea that continues, the gift that keeps on giving.

Price: ₦6,650 - ₦6,850. Where to buy: Jumia .

9. Books by Their Favourite Authors

If your lover is an avid reader, gifting her or him a novel from their favourite author or a bestseller in a genre they love can be a thoughtful gesture. Consider titles from renowned Nigerian authors like Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie or contemporary international bestsellers.

Price: ₦15,000.00 – ₦20,000. Where to Buy: Shop Roving Height s You can also annotate the book with your thoughts in the margins. This makes the experience even more personal and between you both.

10. Indoor Plant Gifts

If your partner loves plants, this is a wonderful idea. Tending for the plant together can metaphorize your relationship (showing the growth and blossoming you both have had).

Price: ₦4,500. Where to Buy: Shop Eudana Farms .

11. Shared Experiences

At the end of the day, you can’t go wrong with giving the gift of time. Instead of splurging on expensive jewellery or gadgets, create experiences together. For example, you can plan a day to visit a park for a picnic, an art gallery, or a cultural location . These shared experiences strengthen the relationship beyond just gifts.