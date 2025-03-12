10 Best Perfumes for Women Under ₦10,000

Finding the perfect fragrance doesn’t have to be expensive. Whether you love floral, fruity, woody, or gourmand scents, there are budget-friendly perfumes that deliver luxury without breaking the bank.

If you’re looking for an affordable yet high-quality fragrance, we have compiled a list of the best perfumes for women under ₦10,000. These scents are long-lasting, beautifully crafted, and suitable for various occasions.

1. Lattafa Yara EDP (50ml)

A luxurious Arabic perfume, Lattafa Yara blends tropical, floral, and warm notes, making it an exquisite choice for women who love rich and sensual scents. Its top notes include heliotrope, orchid, and tangerine, followed by a heart of tropical fruits and gourmand accords.

The perfume finishes with a base of vanilla, sandalwood, and musk. This perfume offers a unique balance of freshness and warmth. Price: ₦8,000. Shop TOS Nigeria .

2. Ophylia EDP (50ml)

Ophylia exudes elegance and purity, making it perfect for the modern woman. It opens with grassy basil and lavender, creating a fresh and sophisticated aroma. The fragrance deepens with luxurious floral and balsamic notes, making it warm and inviting. Price: ₦8,000. Shop TOS Nigeria .

3. AlRehab French Coffee EDP (50ml)

If you love warm and sweet scents, this perfume is a dream come true. Inspired by a rich, creamy cappuccino, it features notes of vanilla, caramelised sugar, almonds, and cocoa with a hint of cinnamon. This fragrance is perfect for women who enjoy gourmand perfumes. Price: ₦6,500. Shop TOS Nigeria .

4. Ard Al Zaafaran Mousuf Wardi EDP (50ml)

This seductive fragrance combines fruity and floral notes with a touch of musk. It starts with a fresh burst of lychee, rhubarb, and strawberry, followed by a rose, vanilla, and apple. The base of white musk and cashmere gives it an alluring depth. Price: ₦7,000. Shop TOS Nigeria .

5. Red Diamond Perfume EDP (100ml)

This fragrance is a charming and long-lasting scent designed to captivate. It's a unique blend of floral, fruity, and musky notes, it is perfect for women who enjoy a bold and elegant perfume. Price: ₦8,000. Available on Jumia .

6. Smart Collection Eau de Perfume (25ml)

A budget-friendly alternative to designer fragrances, Smart Collection offers a selection of scents inspired by popular luxury perfumes. Made with high-quality fragrance oils, this perfume ensures long-lasting wear at an affordable price. Price: ₦6,000. Available on Jumia .

7. Fragrance Avenue My Her Perfume (25ml)

A scent that embodies confidence, My Her perfume features a rich blend of velvety roses, making it a romantic and feminine choice. Price: ₦6,000. Available on Jumia .

8. Onleeu Long-Lasting Eau de Parfum (100ml)

A luxurious and sophisticated fragrance, Onleeu is designed for those who want to make a lasting impression. Its unique blend of floral and invigorating notes makes it perfect for both day and evening wear. Price: ₦9,000. It is available on Jumia .

9. Brandy Designs My Love EDP for Women

This fragrance is a beautiful mix of thoughtfully chosen ingredients that combine effortlessly. It starts with a bright, sparkling blend of bergamot and orange blossom, giving it a fresh and uplifting feel. Then, the heart of the scent blooms with rich tuberose and jasmine, adding a touch of elegance. Warm cedarwood, creamy vanilla, and soft white musk wrap it up, creating a comforting and unforgettable scent. Price: ₦6,000. Available on TOS Nigeria

10. Ard Alzaafran Heibah EDP Unisex Perfume (50ml)

A versatile and well-balanced fragrance with a dynamic character. The fresh citrusy top notes transition into a romantic floral heart, while the rich base of woods, spices, and sweet elements creates a warm and long-lasting scent. This luxurious blend makes Heibah suitable for various occasions and seasons. Price: ₦9,000. Shop on Jumia.

How to Tell If Affordable Perfumes for Women Have Long-Lasting Fragrance

When shopping for affordable perfumes, checking if they have a long-lasting fragrance is important. Here are some tips to help determine the longevity of a perfume before purchasing: Check the Perfume Concentration: Eau de Parfum (EDP) typically lasts longer than eau de Toilette (EDT) or eau de Cologne (EDC) because it contains a higher concentration of fragrance oils. Look at the Notes: Perfumes with deep base notes such as amber, musk, sandalwood, and patchouli tend to last longer than light citrus or floral fragrances. Read Reviews: Customer reviews and ratings can provide insight into how long a fragrance lasts on the skin and clothes. Test on Skin: If possible, test the perfume on your wrist and observe how it evolves over several hours. Consider Layering: Using a matching body lotion or fragrance mist can help enhance the perfume's longevity.